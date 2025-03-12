Photo: George Clooney and More in GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Cast Portrait

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances begin tonight for Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov. Starring Mr. Clooney in his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, Good Night, and Good Luck is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer and begins performances tonight at the historic Winter Garden Theatre, with an opening night set for Thursday, April 3. Get a first look at a portrait of the cast on stage at The Winter Garden here!



Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name distributed by Warner Bros. and written by the same authors, the production stars Mr. Clooney, in his Broadway debut, as Edward R. Murrow, and the following actors who will be portraying real life figures: Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William F. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.

In Good Night, and Good Luck, we tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid