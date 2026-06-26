Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 26, 2026- Ethan Slater & Betsy Wolfe Will Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, theater lovers! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We're bringing you the best stories from yesterday to kickstart your day. Get ready for some exciting casting announcements, exclusive performances, and industry news that's sure to brighten your morning.

Check out our top stories: François Arnaud, David Corenswet and Yvonne Strahovski Lead THREE DAYS OF RAIN Revival, Ethan Slater & Betsy Wolfe Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway, and an exclusive performance from Grace McLean in PENELOPE. Plus, we're celebrating the talents of Billy Porter and Wayne Brady in Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES and reflecting on the remarkable legacy of Tony-winning orchestrator Harold Wheeler.

Want more? Scroll down to discover casting updates, review roundups, behind-the-scenes insights, and all the Broadway buzz you need to start your day right!