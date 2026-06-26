Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 26, 2026- Ethan Slater & Betsy Wolfe Will Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theater lovers! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We're bringing you the best stories from yesterday to kickstart your day. Get ready for some exciting casting announcements, exclusive performances, and industry news that's sure to brighten your morning.
Check out our top stories: François Arnaud, David Corenswet and Yvonne Strahovski Lead THREE DAYS OF RAIN Revival, Ethan Slater & Betsy Wolfe Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway, and an exclusive performance from Grace McLean in PENELOPE. Plus, we're celebrating the talents of Billy Porter and Wayne Brady in Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES and reflecting on the remarkable legacy of Tony-winning orchestrator Harold Wheeler.
Want more? Scroll down to discover casting updates, review roundups, behind-the-scenes insights, and all the Broadway buzz you need to start your day right!
|Coming Up
Sunday, June 28
Giant closes on Broadway
The Fear of 13 closes on Broadway
Death Becomes Her closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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François Arnaud, David Corenswet and Yvonne Strahovski Will Lead THREE DAYS OF RAIN Broadway Revival
BroadwayWorld has just learned that François Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”), David Corenswet (Superman) and Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) will star in a new production of Tony Award winner Richard Greenberg’s THREE DAYS OF RAIN directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro. We have all of the details!
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Video: Unpacking Shakespeare with Henry VI: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS' Stephen Brown-Fried & Orville Mendoza
What goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway playwrights and book writers make our favorite characters shine and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Script. In this video, watch as Stephen Brown-Fried and Orville Mendoza break down the scene in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script.
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Ethan Slater & Betsy Wolfe Will Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk winner Ethan Slater will join the hit revival Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, alongside Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Audrey.
|Exclusive
Exclusive Video: Grace McLean Performs 'Lose My Mind' From PENELOPE
by Stephi Wild
The new show Penelope is set to release its next single this week. The one-woman musical stars Broadway's Grace McLean. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at McLean performing the song 'Lose My Mind.' Check out the video here.. (more...)
Exclusive: THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB Will Get Cast Recording; Watch Music Video for 'Friend of Dorothy'
by Nicole Rosky
The Original Cast Recording of THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB, the acclaimed new musical by Jon Richardson that became one of the most successful productions in the history of Provincetown Theater, will be released on Friday, July 17, 2026, on all major digital and streaming platforms. The album is produced by Joy Machine Records. Pre-save the album today!. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls OCTET Movie 'Avengers for Theater Kids'
by Josh Sharpe
Following the announcement that his musical Warriors will be coming to Broadway, Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to discuss some of his latest projects, including his new movie that he calls 'Avengers for theater kids.' Watch the interview now.. (more...)
|Video: Billy Porter & Wayne Brady Perform 'With You on My Arm' in Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
by Michael Major
Watch Billy Porter and Wayne Brady duet in New York City Center's Encores! production of La Cage aux Folles. New video footage of 'With You on My Arm,' the act one showstopper that follows 'With Anne on My Arm.'. (more...)
|Video: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Cast and Crew Talk Whoopi Goldberg's Influence on THE VIEW
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday's episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg was joined by several artists involved in the new production of The Whoopi Monologues, including the director and several cast members. Watch the full conversation now, which sheds more light on the production and Goldberg's continued influence.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan Theatre Club has commissioned two original musicals. The commissioned writing teams are Lindsey Ferrentino and Samuel Beam, and Sofya Levitsky-Weitz and Benjamin Velez. . (more...)
Royal Ballet and Opera to Cut 64 Roles to 'Remain Financially Sustainable'
by Joshua Wright
The Royal Ballet and Opera is cutting 64 roles, including nine compulsory redundancies, as the Covent Garden institution looks to shore up its finances during what it describes as a challenging period.. (more...)
Steven Pasquale and Adrian Bryan-Brown to be Honored at Classic Stage Company 2026 Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company will present their 2026 Gala, honoring veteran theatrical press agent Adrian Bryan-Brown and Steven Pasquale, Outer Critics Circle Award acting nominee for CSC’s Assassins.. (more...)
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Reveals Fellowship Winners for Fourth Cycle
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The winners have been revealed for Cycle 4 of the Terrence McNally New Works Incubator: 2026 fellows Katie Bender, Orlando Hernández, and Beth Hyland.. (more...)
La Masseria Group Joins The Shubert Organization as New Operating Partner of Sardi's
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Shubert Organization, which recently acquired Sardi’s from longtime owner Max Klimavicius, has revealed that La Masseria Group will join as new operating partner as Sardi’s undergoes a refresh.. (more...)
IndieSpace to Open Hell's Kitchen Hub Amid NYC Arts Affordability Crisis
by Chloe Rabinowitz
IndieSpace, which has supported over 150 nonprofit organizations through real estate challenges, is set to open a 5,500-square-foot clubhouse for indie artists in Hell's Kitchen as NYC displacement pressures mount.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
Music City just celebrated its opening night at St. Luke’s Theatre. The show features original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, including showstoppers “Smile,” “Sangria,” and “Somewhere In My Car,” written for such artists as Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bently, and Florida Georgia Line, an original book by playwright Peter Zinn (Rumspringa, Somewhere With You), and is directed by BEDLAM’s artistic director Eric Tucker. Let's see what the critics are saying about the return production.... (more...)
Review Roundup: DAD DON'T READ THIS Transfers to the Greenwich House Theater
by Stephi Wild
Following its run at St. Luke's Theatre, Eliya Smith's Dad Don't Read This transferred to Greenwich House Theater. Read the reviews for Dad Don't Read This here!. (more...)
Review: THE TRUTH, Apollo Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Starry cast fails to lift a play that can be funny, but proves rather too pleased with its own cleverness. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
Every production of Shakespeare in the Park is free, but that doesn't mean that you can just arrive at showtime and expect admission. How can you get tickets to the hottest show of the summer? You can check the status of ticket availability daily and learn more about the many ways to get tickets.... (more...)
THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Steffy Reaches Her Breaking Point
by Robert Diamond
A new clip from THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL finds Steffy overwhelmed by family secrets, corporate power struggles, and mounting frustrations as she fights to protect Forrester Creations.. (more...)
Alex Newell to Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award winner Alex Newell will join the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as the Bee’s moderator & 3rd annual Putnam County spelling champion Rona Lisa Peretti.. (more...)
Harold Wheeler, Tony-Winning Orchestrator, Passes Away at 82
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that accomplished orchestrator, composer, conductor, record producer and arranger Harold Wheeler passed away on June 24, 2026. He was 82 years old.. (more...)
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Play Final Performance Off-Broadway in November
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Heathers The Musical will present its fourth and final extension at New World Stages, prior to embarking on an extensive North American tour, launching in Baltimore in May 2027. . (more...)
Ruthie Henshall Will Release Memoir 'The Showgirl and the Prince'
by Stephi Wild
West End and Broadway star Ruthie Henshall will release her new memoir, The Showgirl and the Prince, detailed her secret relationship with Prince Edward in the 1980s. Learn more here.. (more...)
Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz and Khori Michelle Petinaud to Join HADESTOWN as The Fates
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hadestown will welcome three new ‘Fates’ to Broadway this summer. The ‘Fates’ will be played by Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz, and Khori Michelle Petinaud who will all begin performances in July.. (more...)
10 of Liza Minnelli’s Greatest Performances of All Time
by Michael Gioia
While it’s impossible to choose, BroadwayWorld looks at a handful of the most exciting and entertaining performances by Tony-winning icon Liza Minnelli.. (more...)
Ariana Grande Sings Broadway: A Roundup of Musical Theater Covers
by Josh Sharpe
As Broadway fans await her return to musical theater in Sunday in the Park with George, we are looking back at Ariana Grande's Broadway covers through the years.. (more...)
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Launch Production in Puerto Rico This Fall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A stand-alone replica production of Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club will be mounted in Puerto Rico this fall as part of the Broadway Season in San Juan 2026.. (more...)
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