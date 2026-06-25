Ruthie Henshall Will Release Memoir 'The Showgirl and the Prince'

West End and Broadway star Ruthie Henshall will release her new memoir, The Showgirl and the Prince, on July 17. The Showgirl and the Prince is described as "a funny, honest and touching real-life Cinderella story – if Cinders is a lycra-clad chorus girl from Bromley who drinks and smokes too much."

In 1988, Ruthie was at the start of her career, a chorus girl in Cats (third feline from the left). That was when she met Prince Edward, who was working for Andrew Lloyd Webber at the time. Edward is kind and thoughtful; Ruthie is warm, flirty and prone to telling risqué jokes. She’s not like anyone he’s dated before...

In this charming and poignant memoir, Ruthie describes a seminal period in her life, navigating a secret relationship with Prince Edward while determinedly following her dream of landing a leading West End role. She shares hilarious backstage stories from some of the era’s biggest musicals – including Miss Saigon, Les Misérables and Crazy for You – rocks up to Buckingham Palace in dungarees over a leotard (the height of 80s fashion), has tea at Windsor with the Queen and charms Prince Philip at Balmoral. But as she swaps her hotpants for Laura Ashley frocks and tries to be good, she wonders can she have her happy ever after?

Packed with parties, gossip and glamour, The Showgirl and the Prince will transport readers back to 1980s and 1990s London, recreating a golden era of musical theatre and the bittersweet joy of first love.

"I am so proud of this book because it was something I wanted to write when I started my diaries aged 15," Henshall shared on Instagram. "I have had a hell of a life. I am luckier than a girl should be."

The book is available to pre-order here.

About Ruthie Henshall

Ruthie Henshall trained at Laine Theatre Arts before beginning her professional stage career in the Cascade Revue at the West Cliff Theatre. Early credits included A Chorus Line, in which she played Maggie, and her West End debut in Cats, appearing as Jemima, Demeter, Griddlebone, and Grizabella.

In 1988, Henshall joined the original West End cast of Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, later taking over the role of Ellen and subsequently performing the role on Broadway. She originated the role of Aphra in Children of Eden and appeared at Chichester Festival Theatre in productions of Shakespeare, Molière, and the musical Valentine's Day.

Henshall starred as Fantine in Les Misérables (1992) and earned her first Olivier Award nomination for her leading role in Crazy for You (1993). In 1995, she won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for She Loves Me and reprised the role of Fantine in the Les Misérables 10th Anniversary Concert at the Royal Albert Hall. She went on to play Nancy in Oliver! (1996) and originated the role of Roxie Hart in the West End premiere of Chicago (1997), earning another Olivier Award nomination.

Her later stage credits include the title role in Peggy Sue Got Married (2001), Marian Halcombe in The Woman in White (2005–2006), the title role in Marguerite (2008), Roxie Hart in the 2009 West End revival of Chicago, Elvira in Blithe Spirit (2011), Mrs. Wilkinson in Billy Elliot the Musical (2014–2016), Fosca in Passion (2022), and Fräulein Schneider in Cabaret (2025).

Henshall's Broadway credits include Putting It Together, Chicago (as both Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly), and The Vagina Monologues Off-Broadway. Her screen work includes appearances in Law & Order (2000), the television film A Christmas Carol (2004), The Sound of Musicals (2006), Curb Your Enthusiasm (2011), The Case (2011), Wizards vs Aliens (2012), Doctors (2021), and the twentieth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! (2020).

In addition to her performance career, Henshall has toured in The Magnificent Musicals, appeared in Hey, Mr. Producer!, released several solo albums including The Ruthie Henshall Album, Pilgrim, and Love Is Here to Stay, served as a judge on Dancing on Ice (2008–2009), and co-authored the book So You Want to Be in Musicals? (2012).

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