Exclusive: THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB Will Get Cast Recording; Watch Music Video for 'Friend of Dorothy'





The Original Cast Recording of THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB, the acclaimed new musical by Jon Richardson that became one of the most successful productions in the history of Provincetown Theater, will be released on Friday, July 17, 2026, on all major digital and streaming platforms. The album is produced by Joy Machine Records. Pre-save the album today!

In celebration of Pride Month, the album’s first single, “Friend of Dorothy,” performed by Mary Callanan and the company of THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB, will be released tomorrow, June 26, 2026, at www.joymachinerecords.com/artists/friendofdorothy.

After its historic, sold-out, record-breaking world premiere in October 2025, THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB returns to the Provincetown Theater for a limited engagement from July 16 through September 6, 2026. The production earned widespread critical acclaim, including being called a “joyful triumph” by the Provincetown Independent, and won seven BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, including Best Musical. Tickets are available exclusively through the Provincetown Theater’s website at https://www.provincetowntheater.org/the-jack-of-hearts-club.

Wipe the sand off your feet and come in for a drink.Love is in the air at The Jack of Hearts Club, and you have one more night in paradise.

It’s the last night of the summer of 1963 at The Jack of Hearts Club, a rowdy Provincetown bar where a group of regulars gathers for their annual "So Long, Summer" cabaret send-off. Everyone's here: community matriarch Dorothy, who runs the joint; her daughter Elizabeth, who's steeling herself for the end of another summer romance; and wide-eyed piano player Sonny, who's wrapping up his first season at The Jack of Hearts. As Elizabeth begins to imagine a life beyond the safe harbor of Provincetown, Sonny prepares to say goodbye to his first real friends. Everyone is trying to find where they belong.

This original musical tells a story about community, belonging, and the human need for connection. Featuring the rousing music and lyrics of Jon Richardson, THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB will leave you humming into the night to the tune of unabashed queer joy.

The Original Cast Recording of THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB features music direction and arrangements by Nevada Lozano. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey, mastered by Oscar Zambrano of Zampol Productions, and recorded at Renaissance Recording. Will Van Dyke served as A&R representative. The album is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Jon Richardson, and Dan Silver, with executive producers Thomas M. Neff and Richard Brighi, and associate producers Francesca and Nick Grossman, Rob and Danny McBride, and Beth Richardson and Sue Goldstein. The album artwork is by José Villarrubia ©2025.

Album Track List

1. “When the Clock Strikes One” (THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB Company)

2. “Maybe I’m More” (Brittany Rolfs)

3. “Down in Provincetown” (James Jackson, Jr., João Santos, Peter Toto, Company) 4. “The Fisherman Song” (Mike Sullivan)

5. “Friend of Dorothy” (Mary Callanan, Company)

6. “The Jack of Hearts” (Peter Toto)

7. “Moonlight on the Harbor” (Jon Richardson)

8. “Two Peas in a Pod” (Brittany Rolfs, Mary Callanan)

9. “All I Need Is You” (Marissa Miller, Company)

10. “Until I Laid Eyes on You” (Marissa Miller)

11. “Two Homosexuals/The Happy Song” (Peter Toto, Angelo McDonough)

12. “Fabulous” (James Jackson, Jr.)

13. “Shadows” (Brittany Rolfs, Marissa Miller)

14. “The Conga” (João Santos, Company)

15. “I’ll Have You” (Christopher Spaulding)

16. “Where I Belong” (Jon Richardson)

17. “Maybe I’m More (Reprise)” (Mary Callanan, Brittany Rolfs)

18. “Down in Provincetown (Reprise)” (Jon Richardson)

19. “The Get It In” (James Jackson, Jr., Company)

THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB features an original book, music and lyrics by Jon Richardson. The production is directed by Leda Hoffmann, with choreography by Jeffrey Gugliotti and musical arrangements by Nevada Lozano. Sam Myers serves as dramaturg and Wes Cotter is the production stage manager. Scenic design is by Shannon Robert, lighting design by Stephen Petrilli, costume design by Carol Sherry and sound design by Dave Wallingford. Roy Gabay serves as general manager. THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB returns to Provincetown Theater, under the leadership of Executive Director Gary Garrison and Artistic Director David Drake.

ABOUT JOY MACHINE RECORDS

Joy Machine Records – driven by passion, defined by craft – is a record label changing the way we think about theater music. We call ourselves Joy Machine because we love making records. The music we release embraces the joy of authenticity, both in style and genre for today’s artists and audiences. Our focus on process and collaboration stems from our collective experience in the recorded music industry as well as our work on Broadway. Our hands-on approach to each project allows artists at every level to develop their own voice. Artists will be greeted with kindness and transparency as they explore the best solutions for their unique musical projects. Our services provide the ability for artists who have typically worked within the space of musical theater to explore where they fit within the recorded music industry. We are a company of theater music artists for today.

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