Video: Billy Porter & Wayne Brady Perform 'With You on My Arm' in Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES





Watch Billy Porter and Wayne Brady duet in New York City Center's Encores! production of La Cage aux Folles. The pair can currently be seen in the beloved musical, which is currently playing at New York City Center through June 28.

The new video footage is of "With You on My Arm," the act one showstopper that follows "With Anne on My Arm."

Featuring a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, La Cage aux Folles is based on the play by Jean Poiret. The Encores! production is directed by Robert O'Hara and features choreography by Edgar Godineaux, with tap choreography by Dormeshia.

The cast also features Encores! alum Alaman Diadhiou (Jean-Michel), James Jackson Jr. (Jacob), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jacqueline), Rachel Webb (Anne), Peter Francis James (Edouard), Michael McElroy (Francois), Sharon Washington (Marie), and Lance Coadie Williams (Renaud).

The production also features music direction by Joseph Joubert and The Encores! Orchestra.

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