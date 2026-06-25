Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz and Khori Michelle Petinaud to Join HADESTOWN as The Fates

Hadestown will welcome three new ‘Fates’ to Broadway this summer. The ‘Fates’ will be played by Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz, and Khori Michelle Petinaud who will all begin performances on Tuesday, July 21. The trio succeeds Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad who will take their final bow on Sunday, July 19.

Additional cast includes Gary Dourdan as ‘Hades,’ J. Harrison Ghee as ‘Hermes,’ John-Michael Lyles as ‘Orpheus,’ Gaby Moreno as ‘Persephone,’ and Jordan Tyson as ‘Eurydice.’ The chorus of ‘Workers’ is played by Malcolm Armwood, Sojourner Brown, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Alex Lugo, and Max Kumangai.

Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

(Fate) Belarmino's Broadway credits include: Pirates! The Penzance Musical (Ensemble, u/s Mabel) Off-Broadway: The Seat of Our Pants (The Public Theatre) Select Regional: Jersey Boys (Paper Mill Playhouse), Great Comet (ZACH Theatre) BFA Elon University. Many thanks to Henderson Hogan.

(Fate). Dela Cruz's National Tour credits include: Hadestown. Regional: Kiss My Aztec! (Berkeley Rep/La Jolla Playhouse/Hartford Stage); The Prince of Egypt (TheatreWorks); In The Heights (Woodminster); The Little Mermaid (Tri-Valley Rep); West Side Story (City Lights); Miss Saigon(Palo Alto Players). Television: “I Can See Your Voice,” “The Voice Philippines.”

(Fate) Petinaud's Broadway credits include: Just in Time (OBC), Lempicka (OBC), Chicago the Musical, Moulin Rouge the Musical (OBC), Aladdin the Musical (OBC), and Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ (OBC) where she earned a Chita Rivera Award nomination (Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show) as well as a win (Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show)! Some other credits include The Radio City Rockettes (2022 Season), and Sweet Gwen Suite (City Center; Hudson Valley Dance Festival). TV credits include: “The Gilded Age” (HBO), “Up Here” (Hulu), Rent: Live (FOX) , “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), “Vinyl” (HBO), “The Knick” (Cinemax), and “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (Amazon).

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