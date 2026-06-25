BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Launch Production in Puerto Rico This Fall

A stand-alone replica production of Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club will be mounted in Puerto Rico this fall as part of the Broadway Season in San Juan 2026, beginning performances October 23 at the Antonio Paoli Festival Hall of the Centro de Bellas Artes in Santurce.

The Broadway production has granted a license by special agreement for producer Ender Vega and BAS Entertainment to produce the Puerto Rican premiere.

Buena Vista Social Club, which is currently celebrating its 16th month on Broadway, will also kick off a National Tour this Fall, beginning performances in September at Buffalo’s Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

“This is, without a doubt, a moment of great pride and significance for the performing arts in Puerto Rico. Buena Vista Social Club represents our Caribbean identity, celebrating the music of our sister island, Cuba. Bringing together the right talent is our priority, and we are already putting the finishing touches on a truly stellar, first-rate cast that, once announced, will surprise audiences and elevate this production into something historic,” said Ender Vega, producer of BAS Entertainment.

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ABOUT Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club™ brings the 1997 GRAMMY® Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

Buena Vista Social Club is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Additional awards recognition includes 2 Chita Rivera Awards for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show and the Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

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