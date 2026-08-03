Cameron Mackintosh Says 'Utterly Different' LES MISÉRABLES Coming to NYC

Sir Cameron Mackintosh has teased that something big is headed to New York - though he's not the producer behind it. Speaking with NY1's Frank DiLella, in regards to a potential return of Les Misérables to New York the producer said: "There is a very exciting entirely different plan for New York to happen in two years time, not by me, but it's something that I wholeheartedly back. It's a wonderful idea and it would be utterly different. Something to look forward to."

Mackintosh offered no further specifics - no title, no theatre, no producer. Two years out would place the project in 2028.

The remarks come as LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR plays Radio City Music Hall through August 9, capping a two-year world tour. The concert staging puts the Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg score front and center with a fully visible orchestra, and rotates three Jean Valjeans - Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, and Gerónimo Rauch - with Bradley Jaden and Jeremy Secomb alternating as Javert. The company also features Samantha Barks as Fantine, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Shan Ako as Éponine, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras, and Matt Lucas and Marina Prior as the Thénardiers. Boe plays his final performance as Valjean on August 4, after 16 years with the role.

There have been a number of interesting stagings of LES MISÉRABLES over the years, including a 2014 production set in modern day starring Nehal Joshim Justin Keyes, Allison Blackwell, and Edward Watts.

Some fans are speculating this could be an immersive presentation, similar to what Masquerade off-Broadway has done with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.

LES MISÉRABLES opened on Broadway March 12, 1987 at the Broadway Theatre, transferred to the Imperial in 1990, and closed May 18, 2003 after 6,680 performances. It returned in 2006 at the Broadhurst and again in 2014 at the Imperial, where it played through September 4, 2016.

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