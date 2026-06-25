Exclusive Video: Grace McLean Performs 'Lose My Mind' From PENELOPE

The new show Penelope is set to release its next single on Friday, June 26. The one-woman musical stars Broadway's Grace McLean. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at McLean performing the song 'Lose My Mind.' Check out the video!

Grace McLean</a> (Penelope: Live at Joe's Pub)" width="356">

The album Penelope: Live at Joe's Pub will be available on Friday, July 17. Penelope features music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel, and book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz. The album is produced by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz. To pre-save the album, please visit the label HERE.

Penelope will be performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer, with McLean in the title role, from August 5 to August 30. Tickets are available HERE. The Edinburgh run is being produced by rigor + ruckus.

About Penelope

Penelope waited twenty years for Odysseus to return from the Trojan War. Now she's ready to share her side of the story – but she's going to need a drink first. Sharp, funny and unexpectedly moving, this is Penelope's Odyssey.

Penelope is inspired by the composer's experience of being forced to quarantine in separate cities from his romantic partner during the COVID pandemic. This musical for one actor and a five-piece band uses folk-pop songs, irreverent comedy, poetic physical gesture, and stirring instrumental pieces to tell the story of a day in the life of Penelope of Ithaca, stuck waiting for Odysseus to return.

After acclaimed productions at Hudson Valley Shakespeare, Signature Theatre in Washington DC, Theatre Horizon/Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, and the Ancram Center for the Arts, the creators of Penelope held three concerts at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater to record a live cast album of the musical, starring Grace McLean in the title role, directed by Eva Steinmetz, and with Alex Bechtel at the piano.

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