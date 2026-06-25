Alex Newell to Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Tony Award winner Alex Newell (Shucked, “Glee”) will join the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as the Bee’s moderator & 3rd annual Putnam County spelling champion Rona Lisa Peretti, beginning Friday, August 7, for 4 weeks only. As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper will play her final performance as Rona on Sunday, August 2. Newell joins a coterie of new stars in the revival, including 2-time Emmy Award winner Jon Cryer, Disney Channel star Laura Marano and Nina White (beginning Monday, August 10).



The first ever major revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee currently features 2-time Emmy Award-winner Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale, in his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky through August 9, Fernell Hogan as Leaf Coneybear through July 22 covering the role during Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley’s leave of absence, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti through August 2, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, DeMarius Copes, Vanessa Magula, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.

As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation. This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005.



About Alex Newell

Alex Newell is a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner who made history for their performance as Lulu in the Broadway hit Shucked. They previously starred as the goddess Asaka in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once On This Island, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Newell is widely recognized for their breakout role as Unique Adams on “Glee” and has also starred in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Empire,” “Our Kind of People,” and the feature film Another Simple Favor.

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