HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Play Final Performance Off-Broadway in November
Previously scheduled to play through Sunday, September 6, the Off-Broadway production will now play through Sunday, November 8.
Heathers The Musical will present its fourth and final extension at New World Stages, prior to embarking on an extensive North American tour, launching in Baltimore in May 2027. Previously scheduled to play through Sunday, September 6, the Off-Broadway production will now play through Sunday, November 8. Tickets for the extension will go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10:00 AM.
Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history and has broken the house record four times. By its final performance, the production will have played almost 600 performances. See new photos of the production HERE!
The show is also currently on tour in Australia and is shortly to return in London ahead of its fourth UK tour. Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.
Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.
Heathers currently stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer; John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Zan Berube as Heather Chandler; Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara; Jeannette Bayardelle as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock through July 6, with Aniya Thompson starting July 8; Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.
The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Thalia Atallah (Swing - Drama Club Drama Queen, u/s Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, Martha), Emma Benson (Swing - Midwestern Surfer Punk, u/s Heather McNamara, Martha, Ms. Fleming), Daniel DiPinto (Ensemble - Preppy Stud, u/s Kurt, Ram’s Dad, Kurt’s Dad); James Caleb Grice (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Louis Griffin (Swing - Fresh Prince of Ohio, u/s J.D., Ram, Kurt’s Dad), Devin Lewis (Ensemble - Hipster Dork, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Kiara Michelle Lee (Ensemble - Young Republicanette, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather Duke), Syd Sider (Ensemble - Stoner Chick, u/s Martha, Ms. Fleming), and Cecilia Trippiedi (Ensemble - New Wave Party Girl, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara).
Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.
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