HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Play Final Performance Off-Broadway in November

Heathers The Musical will present its fourth and final extension at New World Stages, prior to embarking on an extensive North American tour, launching in Baltimore in May 2027. Previously scheduled to play through Sunday, September 6, the Off-Broadway production will now play through Sunday, November 8. Tickets for the extension will go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10:00 AM.

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history and has broken the house record four times. By its final performance, the production will have played almost 600 performances. See new photos of the production HERE!

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