La Masseria Group Joins The Shubert Organization as New Operating Partner of Sardi's

The Shubert Organization, which recently acquired Sardi’s from longtime owner Max Klimavicius, has revealed that La Masseria Group will join as new operating partner as Sardi’s undergoes a refresh, ahead of its reopening in the fall of 2026.

La Masseria Group is co-owned by Managing Partner Peppe Iuele, Managing Partner Enzo Ruggiero and Executive Chef and Managing Partner Pino Coladonato, with CEO and co-owner Eddie Ricci and in association with their longtime Interior Designer Libby Langdon.

Klimavicius recently retired after over 50 years at the theatre district institution that has become a second home to notable actors, directors, choreographers, producers and creative throughout its 100-year history. He now passes the baton to The Shubert Organization who will become the custodian of the legacy he leaves behind, with a deep appreciation and understanding of the significance Sardi’s holds within the theatre community.

From its earliest years, Sardi’s functioned as far more than a restaurant. It became a central meeting place where Broadway business was conducted, productions were celebrated, and opening-night traditions were established. The restaurant is widely recognized as the birthplace of the Tony Awards, the American theater industry’s highest honor, and for many years hosted Tony Award nominee events and other industry gatherings.

Perhaps the restaurant’s most distinctive feature is its collection of celebrity portraits. The tradition began when Vincent Sardi hired Russian-born artist Alex Gard to draw various Broadway personalities. Over time, successive artists expanded the collection, which now includes well over a thousand illustrated portraits displayed throughout the restaurant. These drawings have become an honor within the theater community, with a new portrait traditionally unveiled to recognize notable achievements on stage.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Shubert Organization as we honor the rich history that came before us and bring a fresh perspective to the guest experience in this next chapter,” said La Masseria Group Managing Partners Peppe Iuele, Enzo Ruggiero and Pino Coladonato. “The refresh will maintain the essence of what has made Sardi’s such a beloved establishment in the community while making some thoughtful enhancements to ensure it continues to thrive for years to come.”

During the “intermission” ahead of a fall reopening, The Shubert Organization will be collecting memories of the community mainstay through the “My Sardi’s Story” initiative. My Sardi’s Story is a place to celebrate the memories, friendships, and unforgettable moments that have made Sardi’s a cherished part of Broadway and New York City for generations. Whether you attended an opening night party, met a theatrical legend, celebrated a special moment or life milestone, or simply enjoyed a memorable meal beneath the famous portraits, you are invited to share your story, photos, and videos and help preserve the living history of this iconic restaurant. Submissions can be shared at www.sardis.com.

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