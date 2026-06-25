Ariana Grande Sings Broadway: A Roundup of Musical Theater Covers

Following her Oscar-nominated performance in the Wicked film adaptation, Ariana Grande is back on the road, touring the country this summer with her own music from Eternal Sunshine. Even if her days as Glinda are behind her, her career in musical theater is not.

After nearly two decades away from the Broadway stage, she will make her West End debut in 2027 as Dot in a new production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George. Despite ticket sales being postponed to this fall, the pop icon is still very much attached to the highly anticipated revival, with the official Instagram account recently spotlighting the star in a social media post.

While Broadway fans eagerly await her next musical theater role, we are looking back at videos of Grande performing Broadway covers through the years. In addition to performances from her Broadway debut in Six the Musical, she has covered a plethora of other musical numbers from shows like The Last Five Years, Little Shop of Horrors, and Rent. Take a look at some of her musical theater performances below.

Grande kicked off her 'eternal sunshine tour' in Oakland, CA this month. This marks her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour, with the majority of the 2026 dates taking place in North America, with stops that include Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. Take a look at the full tour lineup here. She will also release her eighth studio album, "Petal," on July 31st via Republic Records. Listen to a single here.

When You Believe (with Cynthia Erivo) – The Prince of Egypt

Ariana Grande</a> & <a href="/people/Cynthia-Erivo/">Cynthia Erivo</a> - When You Believe (Live at the Met Gala, 2024)" width="356">

Still Hurting – The Last Five Years

Ariana Grande</a> - Still Hurting (Live at Jason R. Browns virtual concert)" width="356">

I Won't Say I'm In Love – Hercules

Ariana Grande</a> Performs 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' - The Disney Family Singalong" width="356">

You Can't Stop the Beat – Hairspray!

Ariana Grande</a>) | Hairspray Live! (2016) | TUNE: Live" width="356">

Suddenly, Seymour (with Seth MacFarlane) – Little Shop of Horrors

Ariana Grande</a> & <a href="/people/Seth-MacFarlane/">Seth MacFarlane</a> Preview — Apple TV app" width="356">

The Wizard and I – Wicked

Ariana Grande</a> - “THE WIZARD AND I” Live NBC" width="356">

Getting Out by Jason Robert Brown

Ariana Grande</a> Sing Getting Out by <a href="/people/Jason-Robert-Brown/">Jason Robert Brown</a>" width="356">

Brand New You (with Shoshana Bean) - 13 the Musical

Ariana Grande</a> VS <a href="/people/Shoshana-Bean/">Shoshana Bean</a> - Funk Song Cover 2016" width="356">

Take Me or Leave Me (with Liz Gillies) – Rent

Ariana Grande</a> & Liz Gillies (RENT cover)" width="356">

Photo courtesy of Disney