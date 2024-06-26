Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 26, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 30

Mary Jane closes on Broadway

Appropriate closes on Broadway

A Beautiful Noise closes on Broadway

THE WHO'S TOMMY To End Broadway Run In July; National Tour To Launch in 2025

by A.A. Cristi

The critically acclaimed production of The Who’s TOMMY will play its final performance on Broadway July 21. The National Tour launches at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI in the Fall of 2025.

London Cast Will Reprise Roles in THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Initial casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes. Find out who is starring in the show here!. (more...)

Photos: BROADWAY BARES: HIT THE STRIP Raises A Record $2,259,134

by A.A. Cristi

See photos from inside the record-breaking Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, which took place on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of N/A

by Bruce Glikas

The world premiere of the new play N/A by Mario Correa is now open! Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Todrick Hall, Jackie Burns, and More in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released from the new stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s Burlesque the Musical which is currently playing at the Manchester Opera House. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

THE OUTSIDERS, HELL'S KITCHEN, and More Set For Broadway in Bryant Park

by Stephi Wild

Broadway in Bryant Park is returning next month! There will be free performances every Thursday for four weeks, beginning July 11. Learn more about the lineup here!. (more...)

HAMILTON 'Angelica' Tour Will Resume With a New Cast This August

by Stephi Wild

An all new Hamilton cast is hitting the road as part of the 'Angelica' touring company, beginning this August!. (more...)

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Extends Through Mid August

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Perelman Performing Arts Center will present a second extension of “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” at PAC NYC. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

GREAT COMET, Adrien Brody, and More Set For Upcoming Season at the Donmar Warehouse

by Stephi Wild

The season is comprised of the world premieres of 2 brand new plays, the UK premiere of an award-winning musical and a major revival. Learn more about the lineup here!. (more...)

Video: Jenn Colella Performs 'Always Starting Over' at IF/THEN Reunion Concert at 54 Below

by Stephi Wild

On June 24, 54 Below hosted a celebration of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s 2014 Broadway musical, IF/THEN. Watch Jenn Colella perform the song 'Always Starting Over'!. (more...)

Ariana Grande

Other birthdays on this date include:

Sean Hayes

Kevin Adams

Chris O'Donnell

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!