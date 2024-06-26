Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 26, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, June 30
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/23/24 - HELL'S KITCHEN, MERRILY & More Top the List
THE WHO'S TOMMY To End Broadway Run In July; National Tour To Launch in 2025
London Cast Will Reprise Roles in THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA on Broadway
Photos: BROADWAY BARES: HIT THE STRIP Raises A Record $2,259,134
by A.A. Cristi
See photos from inside the record-breaking Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, which took place on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of N/A
by Bruce Glikas
The world premiere of the new play N/A by Mario Correa is now open! Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Todrick Hall, Jackie Burns, and More in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the new stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s Burlesque the Musical which is currently playing at the Manchester Opera House. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
THE OUTSIDERS, HELL'S KITCHEN, and More Set For Broadway in Bryant Park
by Stephi Wild
Broadway in Bryant Park is returning next month! There will be free performances every Thursday for four weeks, beginning July 11. Learn more about the lineup here!. (more...)
HAMILTON 'Angelica' Tour Will Resume With a New Cast This August
by Stephi Wild
An all new Hamilton cast is hitting the road as part of the 'Angelica' touring company, beginning this August!. (more...)
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Extends Through Mid August
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Perelman Performing Arts Center will present a second extension of “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” at PAC NYC. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
GREAT COMET, Adrien Brody, and More Set For Upcoming Season at the Donmar Warehouse
by Stephi Wild
The season is comprised of the world premieres of 2 brand new plays, the UK premiere of an award-winning musical and a major revival. Learn more about the lineup here!. (more...)
Video: Jenn Colella Performs 'Always Starting Over' at IF/THEN Reunion Concert at 54 Below
by Stephi Wild
On June 24, 54 Below hosted a celebration of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s 2014 Broadway musical, IF/THEN. Watch Jenn Colella perform the song 'Always Starting Over'!. (more...)
Ariana Grande
Other birthdays on this date include:
Sean Hayes
Kevin Adams
Chris O'Donnell
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Don't fall apart at the seams
