Photos: BROADWAY BARES: HIT THE STRIP Raises A Record $2,259,134

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See photos from inside the record-breaking Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, which took place on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

This year’s Broadway Bares invited two sold-out performances into a Las Vegas-inspired world of luxury, liberation and love, which raised a record-shattering $2,259,134 and bested the previous record of $2 million set in 2019. Included in that total is Stripathon, the online fundraiser led by the show’s cast and crew, which raised a record $1,155,133.

Broadway Bares is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The audience was led through this larger-than-life trip down the strip by best friends Taylor Iman Jones (The Lonely Few, Six); Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical); Constantine Rousouli (Titanique) and Johnny Sibilly (TV’s Hacks), who were set to slay at a bachelor party for Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade). Along the way, they met up with a lineup of frisky and fabulous Vegas characters, including Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Nathan Lee Graham (Titanique) and Rachelle Rak (Catch Me if You Can). Tony and Olivier Award winner Alan Cumming, who serves on the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees, made a special appearance at the show’s conclusion.

The night’s record-breaking fundraising will help hundreds of thousands in the theater and entertainment community, and in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., receive lifesaving meals and medication, health care and hope. But as families and individuals face ever-changing economic and social instability, the need continues to grow.

The bright lights of Vegas couldn’t compete with the starpower of more than 200 of NYC’s most dazzling dancers as they erupted into electrifying modern-day burlesque production numbers at Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

This year’s Broadway Bares invited two sold-out performances into a Las Vegas-inspired world of luxury, liberation and love, which raised a record-shattering $2,259,134 and bested the previous record of $2 million set in 2019. Included in that total is Stripathon, the online fundraiser led by the show’s cast and crew, which raised a record $1,155,133.

Broadway Bares is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The audience was led through this larger-than-life trip down the strip by best friends Taylor Iman Jones (The Lonely Few, Six); Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical); Constantine Rousouli (Titanique) and Johnny Sibilly (TV’s Hacks), who were set to slay at a bachelor party for Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade).

Along the way, they met up with a lineup of frisky and fabulous Vegas characters, including Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Nathan Lee Graham (Titanique) and Rachelle Rak (Catch Me if You Can). Tony and Olivier Award winner Alan Cumming, who serves on the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees, made a special appearance at the show’s conclusion.

The night’s record-breaking fundraising will help hundreds of thousands in the theater and entertainment community, and in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., receive lifesaving meals and medication, health care and hope. But as families and individuals face ever-changing economic and social instability, the need continues to grow.

As part of rotation, the entire cast danced to encourage tips from the audience after each show. This year’s rotation raised an additional $27,003.

Cumming made his special appearance to thank the audience at the show’s close. “This is an example of our community’s joy,” Cumming said. “Us coming together is all the more important right now because of what’s happening in November. I want each and every one of you to make a commitment with me tonight – that you will get your asses to the polls or vote by mail. You must be counted. Your voice must be heard. However you do it, vote!”

Cumming also accepted presenting sponsor M•A•C Viva Glam’s check of $200,000 from Aida Moudachirou-Rebois, global general manager of M•A•C Cosmetics. Moudachirou-Rebois was accompanied by Sandy Joseph and César Silva, who represented the production’s more than 85 brilliant makeup artists. This year marks the 30th anniversary of M•A•C Viva Glam and its mission of supporting gender, sexual, racial and environmental equality. Over the years, M•A•C has donated $5 million to Broadway Cares

In Stripathon fundraising, dancer Mark MacKillop raised an all-time record of $212,625. His phenomenal achievement was followed by top fundraiser Jennifer Geller (Hamilton), whose total hit a spectacular $53,103. They were followed by runners-up Steve Bratton at $29,615, Aydin Eyikan (Wicked) at $25,645, Katie Thrasher at $22,487 and Broadway Bares host committee member Steve Symonds at $19,342. An inspiring 357 people joined in the online fundraising efforts this year.

The Hit the Strip cast of 223 dancers represented 19 Broadway and Off-Broadway shows from this season including & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Aladdin; Back to the Future: The Musical; Chicago; The Great Gatsby; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Hell’s Kitchen, Here Lies Love; How to Dance in Ohio; Lempicka; MJ; The Outsiders; Sweeney Todd; Titanique; Water for Elephants; The Wiz and Wicked.

The book for this year’s show was written by Hunter Bell, Steven Cutts and Troy Britton Johnson.

Production Stage Manager Johnny Milani with Sarah Helgesen, T.J. Kearney and Kassi Wilson led a team of 38 stage managers with more than 600 volunteers behind the scenes to create the show.

Joel Shier was the production’s lighting designer, with sound design by Nick Borisjuk and scenic design by CJ Howard. Jeffrey Wallach was costume coordinator; Ian Joseph coordinated hair and wig design; and Caite Hevner managed video design.

Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran who recently concluded an 11-year run as dance captain at Broadway’s The Lion King, took the reins as director. He was joined by associate director DeLuise and assistant director Acosta.

The rich history of Broadway Bares began when Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, gathered seven of his friends to raise awareness and stop the stigma of HIV diagnoses by stripping and strutting on the bar at New York City’s Splash. They raised $8,000 that first night to help those living with HIV/AIDS. Since then, Broadway Bares has raised $28.7 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.