HAMILTON 'Angelica' Tour Will Resume With a New Cast This August

The new company begins performances on August 16, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

By: Jun. 25, 2024
HAMILTON 'Angelica' Tour Will Resume With a New Cast This August
An all new Hamilton cast is hitting the road as part of the 'Angelica' touring company, beginning this August!

Leading the cast in the show's title role will be Tyler Fauntleroy, alongside Marja Harmon (Angelica Schuyler), Nathan Haydel (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Jimmie 'J.J.' Jeter (Aaron Burr), Lauren Mariasoosay (Eliza Hamilton), Jared Howelton (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Justin Sargent (King George II), Lily Soto (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Kai Thomani Tshikosi (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), and A.D. Weaver (George Washington).

Learn more about the full cast here!

The 'Angelica' tour of Hamilton began performances in March 2017, and continued through June 25, 2023. The new company begins performances on August 16, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Tour Dates

Fayetteville, AR    Walton Arts Center    August 16-25, 2024

St. Louis, MO    Fabulous Fox Theatre    August 28–September 8, 2024 

Pittsburgh, PA    Benedum Center    September 11-29, 2024    

Dayton, OH    Schuster Center    October 1-13, 2024    

Buffalo, NY    Shea’s PAC    October 15-27, 2024    

Philadelphia, PA    Academy of Music    October 29–November 23, 2024    

Hershey, PA    Hershey Theatre    November 26–December 8, 2024    

Providence, RI    PPAC    December 11-22, 2024    

Greensboro, NC    Tanger Center    December 26, 2024–January 5, 2025    

Charlotte, NC    Belk Theater    January 7–February 2, 2025    

Greenville, SC    Peace Center    February 4-16, 2025    

Memphis, TN    Orpheum Theatre    February 18–March 2, 2025    

Houston, TX    Hobby Center    March 4-23, 2025    

Austin, TX    Bass Concert Hall    March 25–April 6, 2025    

New Orleans, LA    Saenger Theatre    April 8-20, 2025    

Chattanooga, TN    Memorial Auditorium    April 22–May 4, 2025    

Omaha, NE    Orpheum Theater    May 7-18, 2025    

East Lansing, MI    Wharton Center    May 21–June 1, 2025    

Des Moines, IA    Des Moines Civic Center    June 3-15, 2025    

Cleveland, OH    KeyBank State Theatre    June 17–July 6, 2025    

Columbus, OH    Ohio Theatre    July 8-20, 2025    

Grand Rapids, MI    DeVos Performance Hall    July 22–August 3, 2025    

Ottawa, ON    National Arts Centre    August 5-17, 2025

Check out the full list of upcoming tour dates, and get tickets here.

About Hamilton

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.





