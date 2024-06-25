HAMILTON 'Angelica' Tour Will Resume With a New Cast This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new Hamilton cast is hitting the road as part of the 'Angelica' touring company, beginning this August!

Leading the cast in the show's title role will be Tyler Fauntleroy, alongside Marja Harmon (Angelica Schuyler), Nathan Haydel (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Jimmie 'J.J.' Jeter (Aaron Burr), Lauren Mariasoosay (Eliza Hamilton), Jared Howelton (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Justin Sargent (King George II), Lily Soto (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Kai Thomani Tshikosi (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), and A.D. Weaver (George Washington).

Learn more about the full cast here!

The 'Angelica' tour of Hamilton began performances in March 2017, and continued through June 25, 2023. The new company begins performances on August 16, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Tour Dates

Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center August 16-25, 2024

St. Louis, MO Fabulous Fox Theatre August 28–September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center September 11-29, 2024

Dayton, OH Schuster Center October 1-13, 2024

Buffalo, NY Shea’s PAC October 15-27, 2024

Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music October 29–November 23, 2024

Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre November 26–December 8, 2024

Providence, RI PPAC December 11-22, 2024

Greensboro, NC Tanger Center December 26, 2024–January 5, 2025

Charlotte, NC Belk Theater January 7–February 2, 2025

Greenville, SC Peace Center February 4-16, 2025

Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre February 18–March 2, 2025

Houston, TX Hobby Center March 4-23, 2025

Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall March 25–April 6, 2025

New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre April 8-20, 2025

Chattanooga, TN Memorial Auditorium April 22–May 4, 2025

Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater May 7-18, 2025

East Lansing, MI Wharton Center May 21–June 1, 2025

Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center June 3-15, 2025

Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre June 17–July 6, 2025

Columbus, OH Ohio Theatre July 8-20, 2025

Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall July 22–August 3, 2025

Ottawa, ON National Arts Centre August 5-17, 2025

Check out the full list of upcoming tour dates, and get tickets here.

About Hamilton

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.