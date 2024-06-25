GREAT COMET, Adrien Brody, and More Set For Upcoming Season at the Donmar Warehouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tim Sheader and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced Sheader’s first season as Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse. The season is comprised of the world premieres of 2 brand new plays, the UK premiere of an award-winning musical and a major revival. The Donmar also today announces a renewed commitment to developing younger audiences, making over 8000 tickets available at £20 for people aged 35 and under.

The season launches with the world premiere of The Fear of 13 by Lindsey Ferrentino, based on the true story of Nick Yarris who spent 22 years on Death Row. Directed by Justin Martin, and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, both making their Donmar Warehouse debuts.

Sheader then directs the UK premiere of Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. The multi-award-winning musical is inspired by a scandalous slice of Tolstoy’s seminal work War and Peace.

Anna Mackmin returns to the Donmar to direct the world premiere of her new play Backstroke – a tender new work that examines the mother/daughter relationship, and the impact when the roles are reversed. The cast is led by Celia Imrie who returns to the Donmar, and Tamsin Greig making her Donmar debut.

Completing the season is a major revival of Intimate Apparel, starring Emmy Award winner Samira Wiley, which reunites playwright Lynn Nottage and director Lynette Lintonon the Donmar stage, following their collaborations on Sweat and Clyde’s.

The programming at the company’s home base will run alongside the West End transfers of the critically acclaimed productions of the Pulitzer Prize winning Next to Normalwhich is currently running at Wyndham’s Theatre; and Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, which opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre in October.

Sheader and Finch have appointed TITAS HALDER as Associate Artistic Director. Previously Resident Assistant Director at the Donmar 2010-2011, Halder takes up the role with immediate effect joining the company’s senior management team. Also joining the organisation is Lotte Hines CDG, who starts as Casting Director in September.

Also announced is Macbeth: Something Wicked, a schools’ tour in a brand new and bespoke production for secondary school children, adapted by Eleanor Tindall and directed by Milli Bhatia. Generously supported by Camden Council and Westminster City Council, the production is being performed free to 3500 students in 17 state schools across Camden and Westminster before the end of the summer term.

Alongside the schools’ tour, the Donmar LOCAL programme will also support over 2000 young people from local schools to access this season’s productions for free.

Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse Tim Sheader said today, “I am hugely honoured to be leading this very special theatre into a new era, building on the legacy of my predecessors. With all these new projects, I look forward to welcoming both loyal and new audiences to gather together in our beautiful three-sided auditorium, where connecting with artists and each other is central to every performance.

“It is an immense privilege to be announcing today our first four productions kicking off with a world premiere based on an extraordinary true story, starring Adrien Brody in his London stage debut. I'm looking forward to directing a party-fuelled Broadway musical that has never been seen this side of the pond, and then we have a beautiful new play that touches the lives of so many of us led by the brilliant Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie. And finally announced today, another opportunity to experience the stellar combination of Lynette Linton and Lynn Nottage's writing, this time welcoming the amazing Samira Wiley to the Donmar stage for the first time. Throughout all these shows you'll find the Donmar's DNA – excellent productions, starring outstanding actors, all experienced up close in our intimate theatre.

“We are all too aware that with the hard realities of both cost-of-living and housing crises, younger audiences could be feeling priced out of making theatre a part of their lives. We want everyone to have the chance to experience the Donmar, and we have therefore made a brand new commitment to ensuring that across the season there will be thousands of £20 tickets available for audiences aged 35 and under.

“Today we are also announcing our flagship production from our Donmar LOCAL programme - a schools' tour this summer of an adapted version of Macbeth. Taking theatre into secondary schools for free, often giving young people their first experience of theatre, is a vital part of building audiences for the future.

“Putting a season together like this is an enormous team effort, so I'm very grateful to my joint CEO Henny Finch and the whole Donmar team for all their hard work, skill and care. I’m also delighted to introduce TITAS HALDER, in the new role of Associate Artistic Director, another cornerstone of our embedded talent development initiatives.

“The Donmar remains destination theatre, please do join us for a night out to remember.”

Generously supported by Charles Holloway OBE, Season Supporter

Priority booking for Donmar supporters opens from 25th June, with public booking opening on 3 July at 9am.