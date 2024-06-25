Video: Jenn Colella Performs 'Always Starting Over' at IF/THEN Reunion Concert at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On June 24, 54 Below hosted a celebration of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s 2014 Broadway musical, IF/THEN. The show's original Broadway cast members reunited to share memories from the production, and sang songs from the Tony Award-nominated score.

A video clip was posted on Instagram of Jenn Colella performing the song "Always Starting Over". Check out the video!

The event was produced by Brent McCreary and directed by IF/THEN Associate Director David Alpert. Music direction by Carmel Dean.

Cast members included Miguel Cervantes, Jenn Colella, Marc De La Cruz, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Klemons, Janet Krupin, Tyler McGee, Anthony Rapp, Ryann Redmond, Joe Aaron Reid, James Snyder, and Jason Tam. They were joined by: Damien Bassman on drums, Alec Berlin on guitar, and Brian Hamm on bass.

If/Then opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on March 30, 2014 and ran for 29 previews and 401 regular performances.