Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 25, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 30

Mary Jane closes on Broadway

Appropriate closes on Broadway

A Beautiful Noise closes on Broadway

Gretchen Shope and Damson Chola, Jr. Win at The 2024 Jimmy Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Josh Groban. Learn more about the winners!

Video: Watch the Full 2024 Jimmy Awards!

by Nicole Rosky

Those without tickets to tonight's Jimmy Awards ceremony can stream video of the awards right here beginning at 7:30pm ET. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 27th.. (more...)

Photo: First Look at Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe in N/A

by Stephi Wild

All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of the new play N/A by Mario Correa starring Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

HERCULES Will Open in London's West End in 2025

by Stephi Wild

Hercules is headed to London! Disney's new production of Hercules, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End in summer 2025.. (more...)

DRAG: THE MUSICAL to Have NY Premiere at New World Stages

by Chloe Rabinowitz

DRAG: The Musical is Off-Broadway-bound, beginning performances at New World Stages in September. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

Video: Josh Groban Discusses 2024 Jimmy Awards

by Josh Sharpe

As previously announced, Josh Groban will be hosting the 2024 Jimmy Awards, the ceremony that honors high school student performers and theater artists across the country. Ahead of the awards, he stopped by Good Morning American to discuss the event and his appreciation for teachers and arts education everywhere. Watch the interview!. (more...)

Video: In Rehearsals for the 2024 Jimmy Awards

by Joey Mervis

In this video, get ready for the Jimmy Awards with a special sneak peek in rehearsals for the opening number, which features songs from The Great Gatsby, & Juliet, Suffs, The Outsiders, Hell's Kitchen and more!. (more...)

Video: Samantha Pauly Sings 'New Money' From THE GREAT GATSBY

by Stephi Wild

An all new video has been released from The Great Gatsby on Broadway, featuring Samantha Pauly performing the upbeat and fun number, 'New Money.' Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Guess the Answers to These 'Broadway's Opening Night Casts' JEOPARDY! Questions

by Josh Sharpe

This weekend, Jeopardy! contestants answered questions from the 'Broadway's Opening Night Casts' category. Questions included trivia about Wicked, Ragtime, M. Butterfly, and more! Watch the clip to see if you answer each clue correctly!. (more...)

Annaleigh Ashford

Other birthdays on this date include:

Hunter Foster

Mary Beth Peil

Larry Kramer

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!