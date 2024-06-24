Photos: First Look at Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe in N/A

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of the new play N/A by Mario Correa starring Emmy Award-winner & Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominee Holland Taylor as “N” and Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Nominee, and Theatre World Award-winner Ana Villafañe as “A”. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

N/A began previews on Tuesday, June 11 and will officially open on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center (150 W. 65th St.).

Taylor and Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress. N/A is a battle of wills -- and wits – between N, the first woman Speaker of the House, and A, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Inspired by real people and events, N/A illuminates the person whom many consider the most powerful woman in American history…and the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her.

The creative team includes Myung Hee Cho (Scenic & Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Sun Hee Kil (Sound Design), POSSIBLE, Lisa Renkel (Projection Design) and casting is by Telsey & Co- Will Cantler, CSA.

N/A is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Broadway Breakfast Club, Kathleen K. Johnson, Brenda Boone, Patrick W. Jones, Jones, Maia Kayla Glasman & Brandon J. Schwartz.

While the production is playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse, it is not a Lincoln Center Theater production.