DRAG: THE MUSICAL to Have NY Premiere at New World Stages

DRAG: The Musical is Off-Broadway-bound, beginning performances on Monday, September 30, 2024, at New World Stages and opening on Monday, October 21. Drag: The Musical is produced by Tomas Costanza, Scott Prisand, Matthew Weaver, Hillary Weaver, Janet Billig Rich, Concord Theatricals, Paolo & Jodie Coppola, Aron & Gabe Alves-Tomko, David Charpentier, Jacob Slane, Producer Entertainment Group, MJ Humenuik, Sarina Neer.

Watch the announcement video here!

Written by drag superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck, alongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter, Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon and directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, DRAG: The Musical garnered rave reviews during its West Coast runs, taking home the BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award for “Best New Play or Musical” and the Queerties Award for “Live Theater.”

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: No Lip Synching Allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls it, “drag at its best” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.”

The show features Alaska Thunderf*ck (through 1/11/25), Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos and features New Kids on the Block’s, Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24). Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

In a statement, Alaska Thunderf*ck said: "When I first moved to Los Angeles, I dreamt of being an actor. Then I realized being an actor is hard, so I became a Drag Queen. Now, after almost 20 years of drag, I've written myself into a musical. I think New York audiences are going to love this sweet and simple tale of Drag Queens being cunty to one another. What I’m trying to say is: dreams really do come true."

The design team includes Jason Sherwood (Scenic Design) Marco Marco (Costume Design), Adam Honore (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design).

General Management is by KGM Theatrical. Production management is by Aurora Productions. Casting by RBT CASTING, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.

For additional information and tickets, visit dragthemusical.com, telecharge.com or by phone at (212) 239-6200. Tickets start at $47.

For Group Tickets & Events, please visit http://broadwayplus.com/DragtheMusical or email Concierge@BroadwayPlus.com