Video: Guess the Answers to These 'Broadway's Opening Night Casts' JEOPARDY! Questions

This weekend, Jeopardy! contestants answered questions from the "Broadway's Opening Night Casts" category.

Questions included trivia about Wicked, Ragtime, M. Butterfly, and more!

Watch the clip to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a "World Theatre" category, a "Songs In Musicals" category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.