Video: 2024 Jimmy Awards- Live at 7:30pm ET

It's Jimmys time! 102 nominees have arrived in New York City for the 15th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony, where they will compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other top honors and scholarships. Acclaimed EMMY, two-time TONY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban will host the ceremony taking place tonight, June 24, 2024 at the Minskoff Theatre.

Those without tickets to tonight's big event can stream the awards right here beginning at 7:30pm ET. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 27th.

Until then, catch up with last year's winners, Langston Lee and Lauren A. Marchand, meet this year's Inspiring Teacher Award winners, and watch as the nominees rehearse for the big night!

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. The 2024 Jimmy Awards anticipates welcoming more than 100 nominees from over 50 cities across the country as they make their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this exhilarating talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.