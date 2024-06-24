Video: In Rehearsals for the 2024 Jimmy Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight's the night! 102 students from across the country take centerstage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Josh Groban.

"This year is exciting because we have a few surprises up our sleeves. We also have this really dynamic group of young people again," said choreographer Kiesha Lalama in a break from rehearsals. "I continue to see the enthusiasm for the future generations of tomorrow for Broadway. It's incredible."

"There's over a 100 participants this year! 102, actually," added director Van Kaplan. "It's joyful to see all of the energy and hope for the future- for the industry."

View a full list of nominees and get ready for the big night with a special sneak peek in rehearsals for the opening number, which features songs from The Great Gatsby, & Juliet, Suffs, The Outsiders, Hell's Kitchen and more!