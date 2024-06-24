HERCULES Will Open in London's West End in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hercules is headed to London! Disney's new production of Hercules, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End in summer 2025.

With music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, Hercules is inspired by the 1997 Academy Award®-nominated animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios.

The production is currently running in Hamburg, Germany - with tickets on sale into January. Check out photos from that production here.

No further information on the West End production has been announced at this time, but stay tuned at herculesthemusical.com for more information or to sign up for email alerts.