Video: Josh Groban Discusses 2024 Jimmy Awards

As previously announced, Josh Groban will be hosting the 2024 Jimmy Awards, the ceremony that honors high school student performers and theater artists across the country. Ahead of the awards, he stopped by Good Morning American to discuss the event and his appreciation for teachers and arts education everywhere.

Groban places a high value on theater education for young people, citing his own personal experiences as a student. "I was a pretty shy middle schooler... it was my theater teachers [and] music teachers that pulled me out from the back and gave me those first boosts of confidence and helped me get to know myself and the world."

Like the Tonys, students win awards for performance, but Groban highlighted "whether they win or not, they are all going off to do incredible things."

The ceremony also honors educators and Groban went on to shout out one of his own teachers who impacted him in the 7th grade: "These teachers are on the front lines and they are getting to know these kids in a way that helps them for the rest of their lives."

Watch the full interview!

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States.

Click HERE for the list of nominations. Those without tickets to tonight's big event can stream the awards HERE beginning at 7:30pm ET on Monday, June 24. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 27th.