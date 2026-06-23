Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 23, 2026- Go Inside the Jimmy Awards and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Coming Up

Sunday, June 28

Giant closes on Broadway

The Fear of 13 closes on Broadway

Death Becomes Her closes on Broadway

The Front Page



Interview: Meet the 2026 Jimmy Awards Inspiring Teachers, Kristy Kosko & Peter Smeallie Kristy Kosko of Greece Arcadia High School (Stars of Tomorrow, Rochester, NY) and Peter Smeallie of Albert Einstein High School (Brandon Victor Dixon Awards, Washington, D.C.) will be bestowed with the Inspiring Teacher Award, presented by MJ. The honorees were nominated for this recognition last spring by 2025 Jimmy Awards nominees and subsequently selected by a committee of Broadway League members.



Video: Watch Jeremy Jordan in New Footage from JUST IN TIME Today, Broadway's JUST IN TIME released a new trailer the show, now starring three-time Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin. Watch highlights of him onstage at the Circle in the Square Theatre in this video!



Interview: Catching Up with 2025 Jimmy Awards Winner Chris Hayes Just last summer, Chris Hayes' world was turned upside down when he was named a winner at the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards. As a participant from the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards, Chris was awarded Best Performance by an Actor and received a check for $25,000 to further his education.

Exclusive

by Luka Vonier

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Nicole Rosky

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Alex Freeman

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Around the Broadway World

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

There's about to be a whole lotta Liza going on at Carnegie Hall! On Thursday, June 25, Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance will take the stage at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, celebrating the legendary performer and her 80th birthday. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive peek inside rehearsals as Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley performs 'Sing Happy' from Flora the Red Menace. Watch in this video!. ( more... x. ( more... Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel and producer Michael Maso are set to lead Bards on the Cape, a new writers retreat opening on Cape Cod. Learn more here!. ( more... Yvonne Bell, President and CEO of the McCallum Theatre, has appointed Eric Sims as Chief Programming and Operating Officer for the renowned performing arts center.. ( more... Under the Radar has announced the appointment of Janet Wong and Jenn Kidwell as the Festival’s Co-Creative Director team for our 2027 to 2029 seasons.. ( more... This week's newsletter is packed with leadership news, as theaters across the country — from San Francisco's Magic Theatre to Manhattan Theatre Club to the Cape Playhouse — announced new appointments and restructured their teams. We've also got honors for Heidi Schreck and Cate Blanchett, plus a reminder that the 17th Annual Jimmy Awards stream live from the Minskoff Theatre tonight!. ( more... American Conservatory Theater revealed the first scholarship recipients for its San Francisco Semester actor-training program, awarding three artists tuition support and stipends through newly introduced financial aid scholarships.. ( more... A new national tour production of Mystic Pizza: A New Musical, based on the beloved movie classic that launched Julia Roberts’ career, will launch in September 2026 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York.. ( more... BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of longtime record producer and music executive Clive Davis, who passed away on Monday, June 22. He was 94 years old.. ( more...

Reba McEntire Drops Previously Unreleased ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Songs

by Josh Sharpe

Commemorating her time on Broadway 25 years ago, Reba McEntire has shared two never-before-released songs, “You Can't Get A Man With A Gun” and “I Got Lost In His Arms,” from her lead performance as “Annie Oakley” in Annie Get Your Gun. Listen to them below.. (more...)

Samantha Pauly Sets Final Performance in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

by Michael Major

Samantha Pauly (Six) has set her final performance as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. The original cast member will depart the production in July, after over two years and 900 performances in the role on Broadway.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

by Team BWW

by Josh Sharpe

by Michael Major

by Marissa Faith Curley

Happy Birthday To...

Justin Cooley

Listen Up

"Just stay alive. That would be enough. " - Hamilton