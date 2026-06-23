Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 23, 2026- Go Inside the Jimmy Awards and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday in the theatrical world. We're celebrating inspiring teachers recognized at the 2026 Jimmy Awards, getting an exclusive look at Jeremy Jordan in JUST IN TIME, and catching up with 2025 Jimmy Awards Winner Chris Hayes. Plus, we have exclusive footage of Elizabeth Stanley performing in LIZA! AT 80, stunning performances from Billy Porter in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES and the balcony scene from ROMEO & JULIET at Shakespeare in the Park, industry leadership news, and much more. Let's dive in!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, June 28
Giant closes on Broadway
The Fear of 13 closes on Broadway
Death Becomes Her closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Interview: Meet the 2026 Jimmy Awards Inspiring Teachers, Kristy Kosko & Peter Smeallie
Kristy Kosko of Greece Arcadia High School (Stars of Tomorrow, Rochester, NY) and Peter Smeallie of Albert Einstein High School (Brandon Victor Dixon Awards, Washington, D.C.) will be bestowed with the Inspiring Teacher Award, presented by MJ. The honorees were nominated for this recognition last spring by 2025 Jimmy Awards nominees and subsequently selected by a committee of Broadway League members.
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Video: Watch Jeremy Jordan in New Footage from JUST IN TIME
Today, Broadway's JUST IN TIME released a new trailer the show, now starring three-time Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin. Watch highlights of him onstage at the Circle in the Square Theatre in this video!
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Interview: Catching Up with 2025 Jimmy Awards Winner Chris Hayes
Just last summer, Chris Hayes' world was turned upside down when he was named a winner at the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards. As a participant from the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards, Chris was awarded Best Performance by an Actor and received a check for $25,000 to further his education.
|Exclusive
by Luka Vonier
There's about to be a whole lotta Liza going on at Carnegie Hall! On Thursday, June 25, Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance will take the stage at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, celebrating the legendary performer and her 80th birthday. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive peek inside rehearsals as Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley performs 'Sing Happy' from Flora the Red Menace. Watch in this video!. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Billy Porter Performs 'I Am What I Am' in Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
by Michael Major
New York City Center has released a video of Billy Porter performing the iconic Act 1 finale from La Cage Aux Folles, “I Am What I Am.” Porter is joined in the production by Wayne Brady.. (more...)
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Video: Watch the Balcony Scene From ROMEO & JULIET at Free Shakespeare in the Park
Video: CHESS Cast Takes Final Bows on Broadway
|Hot Photos
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
x. (more...)
Paula Vogel and Michael Maso to Launch New Writers Retreat BARDS ON THE CAPE
by Stephi Wild
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel and producer Michael Maso are set to lead Bards on the Cape, a new writers retreat opening on Cape Cod. Learn more here!. (more...)
McCallum Theatre Appoints Eric Sims as Chief Programming and Operating Officer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Yvonne Bell, President and CEO of the McCallum Theatre, has appointed Eric Sims as Chief Programming and Operating Officer for the renowned performing arts center.. (more...)
Under the Radar Names Janet Wong and Jenn Kidwell Co-Creative Directors
by Stephi Wild
Under the Radar has announced the appointment of Janet Wong and Jenn Kidwell as the Festival’s Co-Creative Director team for our 2027 to 2029 seasons.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Leadership Shakeups Across the Country + Heidi Schreck Honored
by Alex Freeman
This week's newsletter is packed with leadership news, as theaters across the country — from San Francisco's Magic Theatre to Manhattan Theatre Club to the Cape Playhouse — announced new appointments and restructured their teams. We've also got honors for Heidi Schreck and Cate Blanchett, plus a reminder that the 17th Annual Jimmy Awards stream live from the Minskoff Theatre tonight!. (more...)
A.C.T. Reveals First-Ever Scholarship Recipients for San Francisco Semester
by Chloe Rabinowitz
American Conservatory Theater revealed the first scholarship recipients for its San Francisco Semester actor-training program, awarding three artists tuition support and stipends through newly introduced financial aid scholarships.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A new national tour production of Mystic Pizza: A New Musical, based on the beloved movie classic that launched Julia Roberts’ career, will launch in September 2026 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York.. (more...)
Influential Record Producer and Music Executive Clive Davis Passes Away at 94
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of longtime record producer and music executive Clive Davis, who passed away on Monday, June 22. He was 94 years old.. (more...)
Reba McEntire Drops Previously Unreleased ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Songs
by Josh Sharpe
Commemorating her time on Broadway 25 years ago, Reba McEntire has shared two never-before-released songs, “You Can't Get A Man With A Gun” and “I Got Lost In His Arms,” from her lead performance as “Annie Oakley” in Annie Get Your Gun. Listen to them below.. (more...)
Samantha Pauly Sets Final Performance in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
by Michael Major
Samantha Pauly (Six) has set her final performance as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. The original cast member will depart the production in July, after over two years and 900 performances in the role on Broadway.. (more...)
QWEEN JEAN: SUMMER LEGACY BALL and More Set for Little Island 2026 Summer Programming
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Little Island has unveiled programming details for its 2026 summer season. This season includes concerts, world premieres, live radio shows, culinary events and parties in Little Island’s open-air performance spaces—The Amph and The Glade.. (more...)
GoFundMe Launched to Support Aaron Lazar in His Battle With ALS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A GoFundMe has been launched to support Broadway actor Aaron Lazar in his continued battle with ALS. Lazar publicly revealed his diagnosis in 2024. Learn more about the Broadway actor, and about how to donate to the GoFundMe.. (more...)
THE SHEEP DETECTIVES Sets Streaming Release on Prime Video
by Josh Sharpe
The Sheep Detectives, the comedic mystery film starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman, has set its streaming debut. Following its theatrical release in May, the movie will be available to stream worldwide on Prime Video beginning June 24.. (more...)
The Kennedy Center Will Stay Open Beyond Planned Closure Date
by Team BWW
The Kennedy Center is set to stay open for the time being amidst the ongoing legal battles faced regarding its renaming and renovation project. Executives say that the venue will stay open for now, but new shows and concerts will not be scheduled.. (more...)
Teaser Posters Revealed for Jesse Eisenberg Musical Comedy THE DEBUT; Trailer Coming This Week
by Josh Sharpe
The first teaser posters are here for the forthcoming musical comedy film from Jesse Eisenberg. Officially titled The Debut, Eisnberg directs the A24 feature, which will debut its first trailer on Tuesday, June 22. Take a look at them both now.. (more...)
Lincoln Center Theater to Announce Their New Season on Tuesday
by Michael Major
Lincoln Center Theater teased the season with posts on their Instagram, the first image included a United States Marine saluting, with the text 'The Moment of Truth.' The second post had the text 'Lincoln Center Theater Is Alive With A New Season.'. (more...)
2026 Critics’ Awards Winners Announced For Theatre In Scotland
by Marissa Faith Curley
The 2026 Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland, which were presented at the Citizens Theatre, Glasgow celebrated the breadth and depth of dramatic work produced in Scotland with no fewer than 10 different productions being recognised across the 11 different award categories this year.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Justin Cooley
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Just stay alive. That would be enough."
- Hamilton