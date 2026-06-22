THE SHEEP DETECTIVES Sets Streaming Release on Prime Video

The Sheep Detectives, the comedic mystery film starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman, has set its streaming debut. Following its theatrical release in May, the movie will be available to stream worldwide on Prime Video beginning June 24. Check out a clip from the film below.

In The Sheep Detectives, Jackman stars as George, a shepherd who reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can’t possibly understand. However, after a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives themselves. Soon, they put their crime-solving skills to the test by following clues and investigating human suspects.

The Sheep Detectives features a packed lineup of live-action and voice actors, including Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Hong Chau and Molly Gordon. The voice cast features Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony winner Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Olivier Award winner Patrick Stewart, Brett Goldstein, Bella Ramsey, and Rhys Darby.

Directed by Kyle Balda, from a screenplay by Craig Mazin, The Sheep Detectives is based on the novel "Three Bags Full" by Leonie Swann. It is produced by Lindsay Doran, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner with Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Aditya Sood, Tyson Hesse, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Tim Wellspring as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

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