Teaser Posters Revealed for Jesse Eisenberg Musical Comedy THE DEBUT; Trailer Coming This Week

The first teaser posters are here for the forthcoming musical comedy film from Jesse Eisenberg. Officially titled The Debut, Eisenberg directs the A24 feature, which will debut its first trailer on Tuesday, June 22. Take a look at them both below. The official release date has not been set.

The two posters feature opposite perspectives of the same scene: Julianne Moore standing on a stage, with Paul Giamatti at a desk in the audience. "There's a method to the madness," the tagline teases.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Debut follows a timid woman (Moore) who is unexpectedly cast in a community theater production of an original musical. After joining the production, she finds herself lost under the spell of the character and the dynamic director (Giamatti).

The movie also stars Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms, off-Broadway's All Nighter), Tony Award-winner Bonnie Milligan, Dear Evan Hanson's Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper (Off-Broadway's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Spring Awakening), and Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Phineas and Ferb).

In addition to writing the original music and lyrics and directing the feature, Eisenberg also stars. Music supervision was done by Steven Gizicki, with Bill Sherman as the executive music producer. Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler was the choreographer for the film.

As Eisenberg revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he has written both the script and the original songs featured in the in-universe musical. "You see the rehearsals and everything...Since I wrote the music for it, if the music is bad, no one will think it's my fault: they'll think that's the intention," he deadpanned on the show.

Most recently, Eisenberg wrote, directed, and starred in the 2024 dramedy A Real Pain alongside Kieran Culkin. Eisenberg made his television debut with the short-lived comedy-drama series Get Real (1999–2000). Following his first leading role in the film Roger Dodger (2002), he appeared in the films The Village (2004) and The Squid and the Whale (2005) and led the 2009 comedies Adventureland and Zombieland. He gained wider recognition for starring as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher's film The Social Network (2010), for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Eisenberg's playwriting credits include The Revisionist, The Spoils, and Happy Talk. Stage acting credits include Summer and Smoke (1996), The Gathering (1999), Orphans (2005), Scarcity (2007), The Final Interrogation of Ceausescu's Dog (2015), A Little Part of All of Us (2015), The Blizzard (2016), Oh, Hello (2016), The Peopel Speak (2017), Shoshana and Her Lovers (2017), as well as The 24-Hour Plays on Broadway.