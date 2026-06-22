The Kennedy Center Will Stay Open Beyond Planned Closure Date

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The Kennedy Center is set to stay open for the time being, amidst the ongoing legal battles faced regarding its renaming and renovation project. According to the Washington Post, Kennedy Center executives say that the venue will stay open, at least for now, but new shows and concerts will not being scheduled at this time.

In March, the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center approved a plan to close the venue for two years to undergo renovations. Following backlash, the center defended the decision in April, holding a media walkthrough detailing the need for repairs and renovations.

The center was originally planned to close on July 5 for two years. On Friday, June 19, it was confirmed in a court filing by the center's leaders that the building will remain open to the public beyond this date. Center Executive Director Matt Floca filed a court-ordered update, which notes that the public will continue to have access to the building, including the memorial exhibit to President John F. Kennedy, the National Symphony Orchestra’s rehearsals and educational and community-outreach programming.

The future of the center, including the booking of new shows or hiring of additional staff, will depend on future decisions, some of which will be addressed in a meeting set for mid-July. At this time it will be decided if the center will face a full closure, partial closure, or a set of phased closures.

Read the original story on the Washington Post.

Most recently, the Kennedy Center was ordered to remove President Trump’s name from the building and all official branding, as BroadwayWorld previously reported. Trump was to then transfer control of the center back to congress. However, earlier this month, attorneys representing Trump and the Kennedy Center filed an appeal against the federal court ruling that ordered Trump's name to be removed from the institution. Read more about the ongoing upheaval of the Kennedy Center due to President Trump here.