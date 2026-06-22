Reba McEntire Drops Previously Unreleased ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Songs

Commemorating the last time she stepped on Broadway 25 years ago, Reba McEntire has shared two never-before-released songs, “You Can't Get A Man With A Gun” and “I Got Lost In His Arms,” from her lead performance as “Annie Oakley” in The Irving Berlin classic, Annie Get Your Gun. Reba McEntire: Songs from Annie Get Your Gun is available now via MCA.

Marking the first and only time she’s appeared on Broadway in New York City, McEntire replaced Bernadette Peters for a 5-month headline-making stint in 2001. Listen to the songs below.

Currently celebrating her 50-year career by dropping a music capsule each month of thematically curated songs paired with a newly recorded one, McEntire delivered Hurt Like That - EP last month via MCA. A tailored playlist is also launching in tandem with each music capsule, further giving fans a deeper, more expansive look at the moments, milestones, and music that has shaped her legacy. Listen to McEntire’s latest, “The Rise Of Reba” Playlist, HERE.

About Reba McEntire

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a legendary career that spans music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning accolades from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY Awards, GMA Dove Awards, and People’s Choice Awards, in addition to receiving multiple philanthropic and leadership honors like being a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

Inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress with the class of 2026 for Rumor Has It, McEntire has achieved unprecedented success, including 35 career #1 singles and over 58 million albums sold worldwide. Holding the record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists with 60 Top 10s on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, her Top 10 reign extends five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton.

Next celebrating a 50-year milestone in 2026, she's rolling out new music capsules once a month, as each pairs a freshly recorded song with carefully selected tracks that trace the evolution of one of Country music’s most enduring and influential voices. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe-nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun, starred in popular sitcoms Happy's Place (currently renewed for a third season) and Reba (six seasons), and served as a coach and mentor on The Voice (four seasons).

McEntire has also proven herself to be a savvy entrepreneur with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard’s clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin™. She has even added restaurateur to the list with Reba’s Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. McEntire’s book Not That Fancy landed on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

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