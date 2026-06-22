Video: Watch the 2026 Actors' Equity Foundation Awards- Live at 6pm ET





Later today, June 22, The Actors’ Equity Foundation will host its 2026 awards for theatre artists for both performances and humanitarian work in the theatre industry. Tune in at 6pm ET to watch live!

Hosted by Julie Halston with music accompaniment by Tina deVaron. Honorees are: McKinley Belcher III (Joe A. Callaway Award), Ali Louis Bourzgui (Clarence Derwent Award), Linda Emond (Richard Seff Award), McKenzie Kurtz (Clarence Derwent Award), Sandra Lundwall Nance (Patrick Quinn Award for Distinguished Service to Actors), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Paul Robeson Award), Olivia Reis (Joe A. Callaway Award), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Richard Seff Award), Linda M. Tross (Michael McCarty Recognition Award)

The ceremony will also include the presentation of Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus to the chorus of Schmigadoon.

THE ACTORS’ EQUITY FOUNDATION was created in 1962 to aid and assist the members of the acting profession and to promote the theatre arts. It is separate from Actors’ Equity Association and is funded by estate bequests and individual donations.

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