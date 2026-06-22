MYSTIC PIZZA to Launch New National Tour in September 2026

A new production of Mystic Pizza: A New Musical will launch a national tour at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York on September 26, 2026. Based on the beloved movie classic that launched Julia Roberts’ career, this musical depicts best friends Kat, Daisy, and Jojo’s search for love and self-identity as they face life’s many unexpected twists and turns. Packed with ‘80s and ‘90s hits, this show celebrating Mystic, Connecticut’s iconic pizza joint will tour the USA with stops to include Dallas, Detroit, and St. Paul.

Mystic Pizza is based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture with Story and Characters by Amy Holden Jones. The musical is written by Sandy Rustin (The Cottage) with Arrangements and Orchestrations by Carmel Dean (The Notebook). The production had its world premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse in 2021.

With direction and choreography by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon), the original film’s coming-of-age tale is brought to life live on stage as these timeless characters navigate the complexities of friendship and romance—all while slinging slices at a small-town pizza joint. Bursting with laugh-out-loud moments, heartfelt storytelling, and hit songs including “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Hold On,” and “Manic Monday,” Mystic Pizza is a joyful celebration of chasing dreams, lifelong bonds, and finding your place in the world.

In addition to Jennifer Werner’s direction and choreography, designs are by Nate Bertone (Scenery), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting), Jen Caprio (Costumes), and Matt Kraus (Sound). Andrew Graham is the Music Supervisor and Casting is by ARC. Daniel Sher is the Executive Producer. Casting will be announced soon.

Elmira, NY

Sep 26 - 27

Clemens Center

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Waterbury, CT

Oct 2 - 4

Palace Theatre

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St. Paul, MN

Oct 6 - 11

Main Stage

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Sioux City, IA

Oct 13

Orpheum Theatre

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Dayton, OH

Nov 6 – 7

Schuster Center

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Columbus, GA

Nov 14

RiverPark Center for the Arts

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Orange, TX

Nov 19

Lutcher Theatre

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Dallas, TX

Nov 20 – 22

Winspear Opera House

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Sarasota, FL

Jan 6 – 8, 2027

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

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Orange Park, FL

Jan 9, 2027

Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

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Sioux Falls, SD

Jan 29 – 31, 2027

Mary W. Sommervold Hall

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Phoenix, AZ

Mar 12 – 14, 2027

Herberger Theatre Center

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Wilmington, NC

Mar 26 – 27, 2027

Wilson Center for the Arts

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