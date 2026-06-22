QWEEN JEAN: SUMMER LEGACY BALL and More Set for Little Island 2026 Summer Programming

Little Island has unveiled programming details for its 2026 summer season, running from July 29 through September 6. This season includes concerts, world premieres, live radio shows, culinary events and parties in Little Island’s open-air performance spaces—The Amph and The Glade—and through takeovers of the entire park. Presenting 56 performances by and featuring more than 200 artists in a dense, high-impact celebration of New York’s cultural life, Little Island enters its most focused and dynamic programming model yet. As in years past, The Amph tickets are $25, and The Glade performances and The Play Ground parties are free to the public – all enhanced by curated food, cocktails, and refreshments, served al fresco on the Hudson River.

At the heart of this season lies a series of concerts inspired by New York’s past and present cultural scenes – held in Little Island’s stunning 700-seat amphitheater, The Amph, overlooking the Hudson. In Little Island’s intimate 250-seat performance space, The Glade, six new live radio shows explore the hidden stories behind everyday foods. Following each program, guests can enjoy a carefully crafted culinary pairing that complements the themes of the show. The Play Ground, the main gathering space at Little Island, comes alive with DJ fueled parties and food pop-ups for hundreds.

The season will include the world premiere of Julio Torres and Martine Gutierrez’s Marina with a score by Lia Ouyang Rusli and choreography by Ryan McNamara in collaboration with the Whitney Biennial; Anthony Roth Costanzo’s return to Little Island in a week of concerts taking on Minimalist music alongside renowned mezzo-soprano Rachael Wilson, Sandbox Percussion, and Met Opera pianist Bryan Wagorn; Thomas Bartlett, with Laurie Anderson, Peter Hale, and Jesse Goodman, celebrating Allen Ginsberg’s centennial in an epic series of concerts, readings and park-wide takeovers, including special guests Rufus Wainwright, Bill Frisell, Anne Waldman, Davóne Tines and more; Radiolab: Fruit Fantasia, WNYC favorite Latif Nasser and musical guest Rafiq Bhatia taking audiences on a juicy live-radio romp that reveals the surprising histories, mysteries, and marvels behind our most familiar staples; Summer’s Eve, the MacArthur Genius and cabaret icon Justin Vivian Bond’s fresh new act; the third explosive iteration of Tony Award winner Qween Jean’s Summer Legacy Ball;

Ghetto Gastro: Red Rice, in which the famed culinary collective traces the journey of a beloved food across cultures and geographies; Cécile McLorin Salvant curating and performing a week revealing the surprising edges of Tin Pan Alley with special guests Lillias White and Mikaela Bennett; Brooklyn nightlife stars Papi Juice return to the island to throw six of their epic floor-packing parties every Friday night; The Great Yogurt Feud, how the Bulgarian’s lost out to the ubiquitous Greek strain told through folk music and stories featuring James Beard Award winning host of The Sporkful, Dan Pashman; The Late Show bandleader Louis Cato taking us back to the legendary dance hall of The Savoy in a joyous journey through the music of the Harlem Renaissance; Circle Round creators Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis premiere their new family podcast Lions and Legends with enchanting live stories about the origins of the durian and mango; Radiolab: Grass Fed, Molly Webster’s mind-changing stories about why and how grass, yes grass, is the largest food item in the world; and Cake Zine: Closing Time where the James Beard Award winning food magazine presents a live, interactive issue focusing on the past, present and future of New York’s ever changing dining scene with stories, music and conversation, including Meatpacking neighborhood icon Florent Morellet.

Justin Vivian Bond: SUMMER’S EVE

Performances July 29-July 31 in The Amph

Performances at 8:30 pm, with all tickets $25

Returning to Little Island, the cabaret icon keeps it fresh with a brand-new act of music and revelry.

Lighting Designer: Christopher Gilmore; Sound Designer: David Schnirman; Styling for Justin Vivian Bond and her band by Christopher Rao; Scenic Consultation by Adam Charlap Hyman

Performers: Justin Vivian Bond, Bernice “Boom Boom” Brooks, Nath Ann Carrera, Claudia Chopek, Mike Jackson, Matt Ray

RADIOLAB: FRUIT FANTASIA

Performances July 31 – August 2 in The Glade

Performances at 5:00 pm, free admission

A live radio show that reveals the surprising histories, mysteries, and marvels behind our most familiar staples.

Host: Latif Nasser; Musical Guest: Rafiq Bhatia; Guests: Mona Pirnot, Ben Shattuck and more

Food Pop Up: Amanda’s Bananas, a unique frozen banana treat topped with your choice of crunchy sweets or juicy fruits.

PAPI JUICE PARTY

Performance July 31 in The Play Ground

Party Starts at 9:45 pm, free admission

Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party

Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur

Musical Guests: Tama Gucci, Nita Aviance, Bobby Beethoven

QWEEN JEAN: SUMMER LEGACY BALL

Performance August 1 in The Amph

Performance at 8:00 pm, with all tickets free

A one-night-only ballroom extravaganza featuring legendary performers, fabulous runway walkers, and virtuosic spectacle.

Creative Direction and Hosted by: Qween Jean; Scenic Designer: Simean Carpenter; Lighting Designer: Cha See; Sound Designer: DJ Potts

Honorees: Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, Boom Boom Balenciaga, Kiara St. James, Brenda Continental Milan Soulja; Headliner: Infinite Coles; Preacher: Samora Pinderhughes & Dr. Jehbreal Jackson; MCs: Julz Romell, Thunda; Performers: Haus of Telfar; Runway Facilitators: Daniella Agosto, Darius Case; Panelists: Luna Luis, Tracey Africa Norman, Mother Pandora West; DJs: Blaize (Ball), DANIRO (Afterparty)

Anthony Roth Costanzo: MINIMALISM

Performances August 5-9 in The Amph

Performances at 8:30 pm, with all tickets $25

A singular group of artists unlock new dimensions of the musical movement from its downtown roots to today.

Curator: Anthony Roth Costanzo; Lighting Designer: Christopher Gilmore; Sound Designer: Jody Elff

Aug 5 Performers: Anthony Roth Costanzo, Sandbox Percussion, Bryan Wagorn; Aug 6 Performers: Anthony Roth Costanzo, Sandbox Percussion, Bryan Wagorn; Aug 7 Performers: Anthony Roth Costanzo, PUBLIQuartet, Vicky Chow, Bryan Wagorn; Aug 8 Performers: Anthony Roth Costanzo, Rachael Wilson, Vicky Chow, Bryan Wagorn; Aug 9 Performers: Anthony Roth Costanzo, Rachael Wilson, Vicky Chow, Bryan Wagorn

LIONS AND LEGENDS: FOLKTALES AND FOODLORE

Performances August 6-8 in The Glade

Performances at 5:00 pm, free admission

Podcasting duo Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis (Circle Round) premiere their new family podcast and transport us to India and the Philippines with flavorful folktales about the origins of the mango and durian.

Hosts: Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis

PAPI JUICE PARTY

Performance August 7 in The Play Ground

Performance at 9:45 pm, free admission

Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party

Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur

Musical Guests: Anysia Kym, Oscar Nñ, Zainab

CÉCILE MCLORIN SALVANT: TIN PAN ALLEY

Performances August 12-16 in The Amph

Performances at 8:30 pm, with all tickets $25

The Grammy Award-winner curates and performs a week of concerts revealing the surprising edges of Tin Pan Alley.

Curator: Cécile McLorin Salvant; Lighting Designer: Mary Ellen Stebbins; Sound Designer: Shannon Slaton

Performers: Aug 12 Performers: Lillias White, Billy Stritch, Buddy Williams, George Coleman; Aug 13 Performers: Lillias White, Billy Stritch, Buddy Williams, George Coleman; Aug 14 Performers: Mikaela Bennett and special guest to be announced; Aug 15 Performers: Cécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner; Aug 16 Performers: Cécile McLorin Salvant, Sullivan Fortner, Kyle Poole, Paul Sikivie

RADIOLAB: GRASS FED

Performances August 14-16 in The Glade

Performances at 5:00 pm, free admission

A live radio show exploring how grass, yes grass, became the largest food item in the world.

Host: Molly Webster

Food Pop-Up: Gracie Baked, serving dirt cups and other baked goods

PAPI JUICE PARTY

Performance August 14 in The Play Ground

Performance at 9:45 pm, free admission

Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party

Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur

Musical Guests: Pauli Cakes, Kevin Aviance

LOUIS CATO: THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE

Performances August 19-23 in The Amph

Performances at 8:30 pm, with all tickets $25; free post-show swing dance party in The Play Ground (Aug 22)

The Late Show bandleader takes us back to the legendary dance hall of The Savoy in a joyous journey through the music of the Harlem Renaissance

Curated by Louis Cato; Lighting Designer: Mary Ellen Stebbins; Sound Designer: Shannon Slaton; Arrangements: Louis Cato and Philip Kuehn

Performers: Louis Cato, Louis Fouché, Alphonso Horne, Philip Kuehn, Jeffrey Miller, Tivon Pennicott, Mathis Picard, Catherine Russell and Evan Sherman; Featuring Recorded Interviews With: Ron Carter, Catherine Russell, and more

GHETTO GASTRO: RED RICE

Performances August 21-23 in The Glade

Performances at 5:00 pm, free admission

The famed culinary collective traces the journey of a beloved food across cultures and geographies

Performers: Immanuel Wilkins and more (Aug 21); Dr. Margarita Lila Rosa and more (Aug 22); Niara Sterling and more (Aug 23)

Food Pop-Up: Teranga, serving red rice Joloff bowls, full of bold West African flavors, rooted in tradition

PAPI JUICE PARTY

Performance August 21, in The Play Ground

Performance at 9:45 pm, free admission

Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party

Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur

Musical Guests: Ahya Simone, Kfeelz, Sterling Juan Diaz

JULIO TORRES AND MARTINE GUTIERREZ: MARINA

Performances August 27-30 in The Amph

Performances at 8:30 pm on August 27, 28, 30; Performance at 9:30 pm on August 29, with all tickets $25

A world premiere underwater fairytale about love, belonging and catfishing.

Conceived by Julio Torres & Martine Gutierrez; Written and Directed by Julio Torres; Composer: Lia Ouyang Rusli; Choreographer: Ryan McNamara; Production Designer: Griffin Stoddard; Costume Designer: Erik Bergrin; Lighting Designer: Yuki Nakase Link; Sound Designer: Christopher Darbassie; Video Designer: André Azevedo Sweet; Puppets and Props Designer: Camille Labarre; Make Up Designer: Nina Carelli

Cast: Martine Gutierrez, Spike Einbinder, Brandon Flynn, River L. Ramirez, Scully James and more

THE SPORKFUL: THE GREAT YOGURT FEUD

Performances August 28-30 in The Glade

Performances at 5:00 pm, free admission

A live podcast exploring the surprising story of how a yogurt-obsessed nation lost out to its Greek neighbors and their ubiquitous style

Hosts: Dan Pashman and Eliza Rothstein; Musical Guests: Yasna Voices

Food Pop-Up: Culture, serving frozen yogurt

PAPI JUICE PARTY

Performance August 28, in The Play Ground

Performance at 9:45 pm, free admission

Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party

Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur

Musical Guests: Hosts: Coyado, x3butterfly, SoFTT

Thomas Bartlett: ALLEN GINSBERG AT 100

Performances September 2-6 in The Amph

Performances at 8:30 pm, with all tickets $25

An epic series of concerts, readings and park-wide takeovers celebrating Allen Ginsberg’s centennial

Curated by: Thomas Bartlett; with Laurie Anderson and the Allen Ginsberg Estate, Peter Hale, Jesse Goodman; Lighting Designer: Mary Ellen Stebbins; Sound Designer: Shannon Slaton

Performers: Thomas Bartlett, Laurie Anderson, Oren Bloedow, Jason Burger, Jennifer Charles, Spencer Murphy, Douglas Wieselman, Davóne Tines, Anne Waldman and more; Special Guests: Rufus Wainwright (Sep 2); Bill Frisell (Sep 3); Morgan Bassichis, Dr. Mahogany L. Browne, Adam Eli, Michael R. Jackson, Janice A. Lowe and more to be announced

CAKE ZINE: CLOSING TIME

Performances September 4-6 in The Glade

Performances at 5:00 pm, with free admission

The James Beard Award® winning food magazine presents a live, interactive issue focusing on the past, present and future of New York’s ever changing dining scene with stories, music and conversation

Host: Aliza Abarbanel; Sep 4: Original Stories Read By: Melissa Lozada Oliva, Fran Tirado, Stephanie Wambugu, Savannah Sobrevilla; Conversation With: Phoebe Tran and Aliza Abarbanel; Sep 5: Original Stories Read By: Hilary Leichter, Mychal Denzel Smith, Nicolaia Rips, Eric Kim; Conversation With: Ifrah F. Ahmed and Aliza Abarbanel; Sep 6: Original Stories Read By: Leslie Jamison, Larissa Pham, Sahir Ahmed, Doreen St. Félix; Conversation With: Erik Piepenburg & Florent Morellet

Food Pop-Up: Sep 4: Phoebe Tran, Bé Bếp, Vietnamese-American inspired recipes; Sep 5: Mr. Jong, park-inspired, freshly grilled family meal

PAPI JUICE PARTY

Performance September 4, in The Play Ground

Performance at 9:45 pm, free admission

Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party

Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur

Musical Guests: Papi Juice, Soul Connection



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