Exclusive: Watch Elizabeth Stanley's Rendition of 'Sing Happy' for LIZA! AT 80

There's about to be a whole lotta Liza going on at Carnegie Hall! On Thursday, June 25, Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance will take the stage at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, celebrating the legendary performer and her 80th birthday, hosted by Mo Rocca and Marc Shaiman.

The tribute concert honors Liza Minnelli’s 60-year career and includes musical selections, performed by an all-star lineup, spanning her entire body of work and focusing on her collaborations with John Kander & Fred Ebb, including Cabaret; The Rink; Liza With a“Z”; and New York, New York. The concert features a 30-piece orchestra as well as backstage stories, firsthand anecdotes, and selections of Bob Fosse’s original choreography reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Liza! at 80 also celebrates the March publication of Ms. Minnelli’s memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! (Hachette/Grand Central Publishing), which debuted at #1 on the New York Times Best Seller List. The evening’s attendees will receive a copy of the memoir.

The previously announced cast includes Kate Baldwin, Lauren Blackman, Mario Cantone, Kristin Chenoweth, Nikki Renée Daniels, Damon Daunno, Dez Duron, Claybourne Elder, Katie Finneran, Robyn Hurder, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Donna Murphy, Lauren Patten, Khori Petinaud, Andrew Rannells, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Alysha Umphress, Jessica Vosk, Marisha Wallace, and Natalie Weiss. Guest speakers will include Candice Bergen, Jim Caruso, Nicole Fosse, Kathy Griffin, Julie Halston, Isaac Mizrahi, Susan Stroman, Doug Wright.

Liza! at 80 will be directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, a five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner, with musical direction by Joey Chancey. Hannah Oren serves as Creative Producer and Merri Sugarman, CSA serves as Casting Director, with original arrangements by Chancey and orchestrations by Adam Jones. Additional choreography is by Nancy Renée Braun and Alex Sanchez. The script for the evening will be written by Liza Minnelli, created with Oren. The evening is produced in collaboration with Ms. Minnelli’s representatives Carrberry Companies and v2 Entertainment Group.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive peek inside rehearsals as Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley is joined by Joey Chancey to perform "Sing Happy" from Flora the Red Menace.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...