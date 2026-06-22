Video: Billy Porter Performs 'I Am What I Am' in Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES





New York City Center has released a video of Billy Porter performing the iconic Act 1 finale from La Cage Aux Folles, “I Am What I Am.” The Encores! production is currently running through June 28.

Joining Porter in the production is stage and screen star Wayne Brady, along with Encores! alum Alaman Diadhiou (Jean-Michel), James Jackson Jr. (Jacob), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jacqueline), Rachel Webb (Anne), Peter Francis James (Edouard), Michael McElroy (Francois), Sharon Washington (Marie), and Lance Coadie Williams (Renaud).

Find out what critics thought of the production here.

This final production of this Encores! season is led by Director Robert O’Hara and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, the Tony-winning La Cage Aux Folles by Harvey Fierstein (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics).

The musical tells the story of longtime partners Albin and Georges, proprietors of a vibrant drag nightclub in St. Tropez whose world turns upside down when their son brings home his fiancée’s conservative parents. What ensues is a whirlwind of farce, heart, and “A Little More Mascara.”

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