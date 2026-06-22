Video: CHESS Cast Takes Final Bows on Broadway

The revival of the musical Chess played its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre after over 250 performances starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher. Joanna "JoJo" Levesque was previously set to return to Broadway as “Florence Vassy” following Lea Michele's final performance on June 21, but it was announced in May that the show would be closing early.

The cast took their final bows and Lea Michele gave a heartfelt speech to the audience in attendance at the final performance. Check out the video!

About Chess

Chess opened on November 16, 2025 at the Imperial Theatre. Check out what the critics had to say.

Chess also features 2026 Tony Award nominee Hannah Cruz, 2026 Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Adam Halpin, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Sean MacLaughlin, Robin Masella, Sarah Meahl, Michael Milkanin, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia and Katie Webber.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and 2026 Tony Award nominee Brian Usifer and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner and 2026 Tony Award nominee Kevin Adams, sound design by John Shivers and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini. Johanna McKeon serves as Associate Director, Travis Waldschmidt serves as Associate Choreographer and Music Direction is by Ian Weinberger. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. and Jason Thinger C.S.A. Hair, Wig and Makeup Design are by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates.

The show was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Nicholas Christopher), Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Bryce Pinkham), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Hannah Cruz), Best Orchestrations (Brian Usifer) and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Kevin Adams). The new production was nominated for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and received three Chita Rivera Award nominations including Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show for Lorin Latarro and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.