GoFundMe Launched to Support Aaron Lazar in His Battle With ALS

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Broadway actor Aaron Lazar in his continued battle with ALS. Lazar publicly revealed his diagnosis in 2024, stating in an interview, "I was diagnosed almost two years ago with ALS, which is Lou Gehrig's disease. It's a terminal disease that kills your nerves and takes your freedom before it takes your life." The GoFundMe page shares:

Aaron Lazar has inspired audiences as a singer and actor. But to those who love him most, Aaron is a devoted father to his two teenage sons, a loving son and brother, and a loyal friend.

Since January of 2022, Aaron has been in the fight of his life against ALS, a terminal neurological disease that progressively steals a person's ability to walk, speak, eat, use their hands, and breathe on their own. There is currently no cure for ALS. Most people would see this diagnosis and its burdens as the end of a dream. Yet Aaron has chosen a different path, dedicating himself to what he calls "The Impossible Dream," his commitment to living with hope, determination, faith, and love.

But determination alone cannot overcome the heartbreaking realities of ALS.

Aaron has lost the use of his legs, arms, and hands. He requires a BIPAP machine to breathe and a full-time caregiver at his side to help him throughout the day and night. With his increased needs, the cost of full-time caregiving, medical equipment, and specialized therapies has grown to more than $300,000 every year. Aaron's ability to generate income for his family is severely limited. He needs help to stay in the fight.

Together, we can help provide Aaron and his children with stability, comfort, and peace of mind while ensuring these enormous financial burdens do not stand in the way of his journey. Every donation directly supports Aaron's medical care, allowing him to focus on what matters most: spending meaningful time with his children and the people he loves, and empowering Aaron to continue his brave, hopeful fight.

Please join us in supporting Aaron.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

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