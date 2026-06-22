Lincoln Center Theater to Announce Their New Season on Tuesday

Lincoln Center Theater will announce their new season on Tuesday. In a new Instagram post, the organization has announced that they will debut their 2026–27 season tomorrow, June 23.

Lincoln Center Theater teased the new season with two posts on their Instagram. The first image included a United States Marine saluting, with the text "The Moment of Truth." The second post included a photo of Lincoln Center with the text "Lincoln Center Theater Is Alive With A New Season."

Check back on BroadwayWorld tomorrow to see the full season announcement.

Over the last 40 years, LCT and its productions have received many of the highest accolades, including 87 Tony Awards, 97 Drama Desk Awards, 79 Outer Critics Cricle Awards, 33 Obies, 11 NY Drama Critics Circle Awards, and one Pulitzer Prize, as well as two finalists.

LCT’s mission is to bring exceptional theater to life. Building on a legacy of artistic excellence, LCT strives to expand what is possible: to make the magic of theatre more palpable, empowering visionary artists and extending the invitation for the community to join in celebrating the power of live performance. To see that mission to fruition in a new era at the New York institution, commencing with the current 2025-2026 season, Lear deBessonet assumed the role of Kewsong Lee Artistic Director, alongside Managing Director Mike Schleifer, Executive Producer Barlett Sher, Stacey and Eric Mindich Producer Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Director of Development and Planning Naomi Grabel, and LCT3 Artistic Director and Producer Maria Manuela Goyanes.

Following the season launch on July 30, 2025 with the free Silent Disco Listening Party of the Warriors concept album by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, deBessonet opened her inaugural season at the Vivian Beaumont Theater with a new production of her celebrated New York City Center Gala revival of Ragtime, the American premiere of the 2025 Olivier Award-nominated play Kyoto and the family opera Amahl and the Night Visitors at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, The Comedy Series, Night Side Songs, and A Woman Among Women with LCT3 at the Claire Tow Theater, and An Evening with Kelli O’Hara in January as well one special gala concert presentation of Man of La Mancha in May at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The season also includes upcoming productions of The Whoopi Monologues at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and The Reading Series with LCT3 at the Claire Tow Theater.

Founded in 1985 by Board Chair Hon. John V. Lindsay, Executive Producer Bernie Gersten and Director Gregory Mosher, and led for 33 years by André Bishop, LCT is one of the leading nonprofit theaters in the country, producing an annual season of plays and musicals that have been seen by millions around the globe. It is one of 11 autonomous constituents of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Each year, the three theaters that make up LCT welcome nearly 300,000 audience members to its home on the Lincoln Center campus.