Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 18, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 23

Patriots closes on Broadway

An Enemy of the People closes on Broadway

Broadway Bares 2024

Recap the 2024 Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

Now that we've all had some time to recover from the excitement of the big night, treat yourself today to some highlights from ALL of the festivities. Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a recap of all things Tonys!. (more...)

Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2024 Tony Awards

by Stephi Wild

The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 16. If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances in the videos here!. (more...)

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

by A.A. Cristi

The 2024 Tony Awards have come and gone and as usual, Broadway's biggest stars turned up and turned it out in honor of the big night! From classic glamour to avant garde eleganza, check out our photos below to find out which 'fits were it at this year's celebration!. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Tony Awards After Party

by Josh Sharpe

See photos from the Tony Awards after-party at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, featuring winners such as Jeremy Strong, Justin Peck, Jonathan Groff, Will Brill, and more.. (more...)

Photos: Inside the 2024 Tony Awards Ceremony

by Nicole Rosky

Last night, the curtain was raised on the 77th Annual Tony Awards! Take a look inside the CBS broadcasts and Pluto TV pre-show below, including photos of the casts of The Outsiders, Suffs, Hell's Kitchen, The Who's Tommy, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and more.. (more...)

Sir Ian McKellen To Make Full Recovery After On-Stage Fall; PLAYER KINGS Tuesday Performance Canceled

by Joshua Wright

Sir Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery following an on-stage accident during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

Review Roundup: The 77th Annual Tony Awards

by Stephi Wild

The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 16, at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater. Find out what the critics thought of Broadway's big night!. (more...)

Tony Awards Audience Drops 14% to 3.5 Million Viewers on CBS

by Josh Sharpe

The 2024 Tony Awards achieved a respectable 3.51 million viewers, though the numbers took a slight decline from last year.

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'What I Did For Love' During 'In Memoriam' at the Tony Awards

by Stephi Wild

The 77th Annual Tony Awards have wrapped up! Nicole Scherzinger performed 'What I Did For Love' during this year's 'In Memoriam' segment, honoring those we have lost this season. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Video: New Trailer for SMASH THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at the new trailer for Smash the Musical.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!