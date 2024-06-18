Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, June 23
Patriots closes on Broadway
An Enemy of the People closes on Broadway
Broadway Bares 2024

Recap the 2024 Tony Awards
by Nicole Rosky
Now that we've all had some time to recover from the excitement of the big night, treat yourself today to some highlights from ALL of the festivities. Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a recap of all things Tonys!. (more...)

Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2024 Tony Awards
by Stephi Wild
The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 16. If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances in the videos here!. (more...)

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night
by A.A. Cristi
The 2024 Tony Awards have come and gone and as usual, Broadway's biggest stars turned up and turned it out in honor of the big night! From classic glamour to avant garde eleganza, check out our photos below to find out which 'fits were it at this year's celebration!. (more...

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Tony Awards After Party
by Josh Sharpe
See photos from the Tony Awards after-party at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, featuring winners such as Jeremy Strong, Justin Peck, Jonathan Groff, Will Brill, and more.. (more...)

Photos: Inside the 2024 Tony Awards Ceremony
by Nicole Rosky
Last night, the curtain was raised on the 77th Annual Tony Awards! Take a look inside the CBS broadcasts and Pluto TV pre-show below, including photos of the casts of The Outsiders, Suffs, Hell's Kitchen, The Who's Tommy, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and more.. (more...)

Sir Ian McKellen To Make Full Recovery After On-Stage Fall; PLAYER KINGS Tuesday Performance Canceled
by Joshua Wright
Sir Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery following an on-stage accident during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

Review Roundup: The 77th Annual Tony Awards
by Stephi Wild
The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 16, at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater. Find out what the critics thought of Broadway's big night!. (more...

Tony Awards Audience Drops 14% to 3.5 Million Viewers on CBS
by Josh Sharpe
The 2024 Tony Awards achieved a respectable 3.51 million viewers, though the numbers took a slight decline from last year.

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'What I Did For Love' During 'In Memoriam' at the Tony Awards
by Stephi Wild
The 77th Annual Tony Awards have wrapped up! Nicole Scherzinger performed 'What I Did For Love' during this year's 'In Memoriam' segment, honoring those we have lost this season. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Video: New Trailer for SMASH THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at the new trailer for Smash the Musical.. (more...)

"The farther you run,
the more you feel undefined."

- Into the Woods



