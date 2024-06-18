Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, June 23
|
Recap the 2024 Tony Awards
|
Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2024 Tony Awards
|
2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night
Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Tony Awards After Party
by Josh Sharpe
See photos from the Tony Awards after-party at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, featuring winners such as Jeremy Strong, Justin Peck, Jonathan Groff, Will Brill, and more.. (more...)
Photos: Inside the 2024 Tony Awards Ceremony
by Nicole Rosky
Last night, the curtain was raised on the 77th Annual Tony Awards! Take a look inside the CBS broadcasts and Pluto TV pre-show below, including photos of the casts of The Outsiders, Suffs, Hell's Kitchen, The Who's Tommy, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and more.. (more...)
Sir Ian McKellen To Make Full Recovery After On-Stage Fall; PLAYER KINGS Tuesday Performance Canceled
by Joshua Wright
Sir Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery following an on-stage accident during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.
Review Roundup: The 77th Annual Tony Awards
by Stephi Wild
The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 16, at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater. Find out what the critics thought of Broadway's big night!. (more...)
Tony Awards Audience Drops 14% to 3.5 Million Viewers on CBS
by Josh Sharpe
The 2024 Tony Awards achieved a respectable 3.51 million viewers, though the numbers took a slight decline from last year.
Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'What I Did For Love' During 'In Memoriam' at the Tony Awards
by Stephi Wild
The 77th Annual Tony Awards have wrapped up! Nicole Scherzinger performed 'What I Did For Love' during this year's 'In Memoriam' segment, honoring those we have lost this season. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Video: New Trailer for SMASH THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at the new trailer for Smash the Musical.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"The farther you run,
Videos