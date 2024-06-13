Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 13, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 13, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet
Find Out Who Will Present at the 2024 Tony Awards
102 Student Nominees Announced for the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards
Exclusive: Manhattan Theatre Club's Trifecta
What's New for the 2024 Tony Awards? Director Glenn Weiss Explains
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Read BroadwayWorld interview with Glenn Weiss, director and executive producer of the Tony Awards. Learn more about what to expect from this year's Awards ceremony!. (more...)
Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
by Bruce Glikas
The historic 78th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held on Monday evening, June 10, 2024 at the Marquis Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night here!. (more...)
Photos: TITANIC Sails Into City Center with An All-Star Cast!
by A.A. Cristi
Titanic has sailed into New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out photos of the star-studded company in action below! . (more...)
Circus Show Inspired By THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Headed For London
by A.A. Cristi
A new circus-style show insprired by the movie musical The Greatest Showman, is headed for London. . (more...)
STEREOPHONIC Will Perform at the Tony Awards
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Stereophonic will be performing at the Tony Awards this weekend, despite earlier reports that they would not.. (more...)
Review Roundup: TITANIC Sets Sail at Encores!
by Nicole Rosky
Titanic has sailed into New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out what the critics are saying!. (more...)
Sarah Brightman's Sunset Boulevard in Melbourne Scales Back Shows Due to Low Demand
by Joshua Wright
The Sarah Brightman-led Australian production of Sunset Boulevard at Melbourne's Princess Theatre will reduce the number of performances being offered due to low ticket sales.. (more...)
Bekah Brunstetter
Bekah Brunstetter is a 2024 Tony Award nominee for Best Book for her adaptation of The Notebook. Her other works include F*CKING ART, I USED TO WRITE ON WALLS, BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW, GOING TO A PLACE WHERE YOU ALREADY ARE, and THE CAKE. She’s also written for several television shows such as SWITCHED AT BIRTH, AMERICAN GODS, MAID, and THIS IS US (the latter of which earned her three Primetime Emmy nominations as a producer on it).
