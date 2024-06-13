Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 13, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 13, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, June 16

The 2024 Tony Awards

Mother Play closes on Broadway

Uncle Vanya closes on Broadway

Find Out Who Will Present at the 2024 Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

Some of the biggest stars from stage, screen and sports are set to present at THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, Check out the full list here!. (more...)

102 Student Nominees Announced for the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The Broadway League Foundation has just announced the 102 nominees who will be arriving to New York City for the 15th annual Jimmy Awards. We have the full list!. (more...)

Exclusive: Manhattan Theatre Club's Trifecta

by Team BWW

As the 77th Annual Tony Awards quickly approach, BroadwayWorld has invited the producers of the Best Production nominees to reflect on their experiences in bringing their shows to Broadway in this stellar season.

What's New for the 2024 Tony Awards? Director Glenn Weiss Explains

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld interview with Glenn Weiss, director and executive producer of the Tony Awards. Learn more about what to expect from this year's Awards ceremony!. (more...)

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards

by Bruce Glikas

The historic 78th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held on Monday evening, June 10, 2024 at the Marquis Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night here!. (more...)

Photos: TITANIC Sails Into City Center with An All-Star Cast!

by A.A. Cristi

Titanic has sailed into New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out photos of the star-studded company in action below! . (more...)

Circus Show Inspired By THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Headed For London

by A.A. Cristi

A new circus-style show insprired by the movie musical The Greatest Showman, is headed for London. . (more...)

STEREOPHONIC Will Perform at the Tony Awards

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Stereophonic will be performing at the Tony Awards this weekend, despite earlier reports that they would not.. (more...)

Review Roundup: TITANIC Sets Sail at Encores!

by Nicole Rosky

Titanic has sailed into New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out what the critics are saying!. (more...)

Sarah Brightman's Sunset Boulevard in Melbourne Scales Back Shows Due to Low Demand

by Joshua Wright

The Sarah Brightman-led Australian production of Sunset Boulevard at Melbourne's Princess Theatre will reduce the number of performances being offered due to low ticket sales.. (more...)

Bekah Brunstetter

Bekah Brunstetter is a 2024 Tony Award nominee for Best Book for her adaptation of The Notebook. Her other works include F*CKING ART, I USED TO WRITE ON WALLS, BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW, GOING TO A PLACE WHERE YOU ALREADY ARE, and THE CAKE. She’s also written for several television shows such as SWITCHED AT BIRTH, AMERICAN GODS, MAID, and THIS IS US (the latter of which earned her three Primetime Emmy nominations as a producer on it).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You take what you can get and make the most of it." - Hadestown