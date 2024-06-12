Sarah Brightman's Sunset Boulevard in Melbourne Scales Back Shows Due to Low Demand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sarah Brightman-led Australian production of Sunset Boulevard at Melbourne's Princess Theatre will reduce the number of performances being offered due to low ticket sales.

Reports indicate that the cast has been informed the production will cancel Tuesday performances beginning next week. As of today, all but one Tuesday performance from June 18th onwards in Melbourne have been taken off sale. All Sunday shows starting from July 1st have also been marked unavailable from the show's website.

A representative from Opera Australia said to The Age "The performance schedule for Sunset Boulevard’s Melbourne season is being adjusted to reflect the current market conditions."

SUNSET BOULEVARD has Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Billy Wilder film. This new production will be Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large. Choreography by Ashley Wallen with Musical Supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

SUNSET BOULEVARD weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Having been discarded by Hollywood with the advent of “talkies", legendary silent movie star, Norma Desmond, is tortured by her longing for a return to the big screen. When she meets struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis in a dramatic chance encounter, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.