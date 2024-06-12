Circus Show Inspired By THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Headed For London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to WhatsOnStage, a new circus-style show insprired by the movie musical The Greatest Showman, is headed for London.

The show, titled Come Alive! The Greatest Showman, will be open in London this autumn, at a soon-to-be-announced venue.

Interested fans can currently register for pre-sale tickets on the show's website. Further details regarding dates, ticket sales, and casting have yet to be announced.

About The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman an original movie musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum.

The Greatest Showman was directed for the screen by filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs co-produced and written by GRAMMY, Tony, and Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), co-produced by GRAMMY-nominee Greg Wells (Twenty One Pilots, Adele, Katy Perry) and executive produced by Tony and GRAMMY Award-winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen).

The film starred Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.