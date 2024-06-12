Find Out Who Will Present at the 2024 Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Some of the biggest stars from stage, screen and sports are set to present at THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS on Sunday, June 16 (8pm, LIVE ET/5pm, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Find out what's new for 2024 in our exclusive chat with Tony Awards director Glenn Weiss!

Airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, the talented lineup of stars includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Wright.

Additionally, as BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, the cast of “Stereophonic” has been added to the list of star-studded performances, joining previously announced performances from “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Illinoise,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Suffs,” “The Outsiders,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “Water for Elephants.”

The 77th celebration will recognize and honor the incredible artistry of the 2023-2024 season. The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978. They are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are showrunners and executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.