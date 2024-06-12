Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The historic 78th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held on Monday evening, June 10, 2024 at the Marquis Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night below!

The event was hosted by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia.

A.J. Shively received the 15th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater. Tony Award winner Len Cariou received the 11th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, and a 2024 TWA Special Award was presented to Peter Filichia.

Check out the full list of honorees here!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas