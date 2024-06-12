Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards

The historic 78th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held on Monday evening, June 10, 2024 at the Marquis Theatre.
The historic 78th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held on Monday evening, June 10, 2024 at the Marquis Theatre.
The event was hosted by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia.
A.J. Shively received the 15th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater. Tony Award winner Len Cariou received the 11th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, and a 2024 TWA Special Award was presented to Peter Filichia.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Nichelle Lewis and Phillip Johnson Richardson
Chris Stack, Sarah Pidgeon and Tom Pecinka
A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively
Emma Pfitzer Price, Tom Pecinka and Dale Badway
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Casey Likes
Ali Louis Bourzgui, Len Cariou and Casey Likes
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Wesley Taylor
Dale Badway, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Wesley Taylor
Phillip Johnson Richardson and Casey Likes
Dale Badway, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Casey Likes
Nichelle Lewis and Dale Badway
Andre De Shields, Nichelle Lewis and Dale Badway
Andre De Shields, Nichelle Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Dale Badway
Nichelle Lewis and Phillip Johnson Richardson
Nichelle Lewis and Ali Louis Bourzgui
Tim Daly and Michael Imperioli
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Michael Imperioli
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Michael Imperioli
Tim Daly, Michael Imperioli and Cynthia Nixon
Peter Filichia and Dale Badway
Maleah Joi Moon, Kristin Chenoweth and Brody Grant
Maleah Joi Moon, Kristin Chenoweth and Brody Grant
Maleah Joi Moon and Kristin Chenoweth
Brody Grant and Maleah Joi Moon
Brody Grant and Maleah Joi Moon
Kristin Chenoweth and Len Cariou
Barry Kleinbort, Len Cariou and Dale Badway
Kristin Chenoweth and Maria Friedman
Brody Grant, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Chenoweth
Dale Badway, Will Keen and Maria Friedman
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Christine Pedi
Brody Grant and Kristin Chenoweth
Brody Grant and Kristin Chenoweth
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Maleah Joi Moon
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Maleah Joi Moon
Dale Badway and Maleah Joi Moon
Lionel Lerner and A.J. Shively
Barry Kleinbort and Penny Fuller
A.J. Shively and Ali Louis Bourzgui
Sarah Pidgeon and Marin Ireland
Victoria Imperioli and Michael Imperioli
Amber Grey
Amber Grey and Phillip Boykin
Len Cariou and Heather Summerhayes
Tim Daly and Daphne Rubin-Vega
