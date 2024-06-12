Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards

The historic 78th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held on Monday evening, June 10, 2024 at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Jun. 12, 2024
The historic 78th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held on Monday evening, June 10, 2024 at the Marquis Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night below!

The event was hosted by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia.

A.J. Shively received the 15th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater. Tony Award winner Len Cariou received the 11th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, and a 2024 TWA Special Award was presented to Peter Filichia.

Check out the full list of honorees here!

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Nichelle Lewis and Phillip Johnson Richardson

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Chris Stack, Sarah Pidgeon and Tom Pecinka

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Michael Imperioli

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Brody Grant

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Brody Grant

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Sarah Pidgeon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Sarah Pidgeon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Tom Pecinka

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Chris Stack

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Will Keen

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Phillip Johnson Richardson

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Cole Escola

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Cole Escola

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
A.J. Shively

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
A.J. Shively

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Len Cariou

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Peter Filichia

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Emma Pfitzer Price, Tom Pecinka and Dale Badway

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Casey Likes

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Ali Louis Bourzgui, Len Cariou and Casey Likes

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Wesley Taylor

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Dale Badway, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Wesley Taylor

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Phillip Johnson Richardson and Casey Likes

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Dale Badway, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Casey Likes

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Nichelle Lewis and Dale Badway

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Andre De Shields, Nichelle Lewis and Dale Badway

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Andre De Shields, Nichelle Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Dale Badway

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Nichelle Lewis and Phillip Johnson Richardson

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Nichelle Lewis and Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Tim Daly and Michael Imperioli

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Michael Imperioli

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Michael Imperioli

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Tim Daly, Michael Imperioli and Cynthia Nixon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Peter Filichia and Dale Badway

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Ken Jennings and Len Cariou

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Maleah Joi Moon, Kristin Chenoweth and Brody Grant

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Maleah Joi Moon, Kristin Chenoweth and Brody Grant

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Maleah Joi Moon and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Brody Grant and Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Brody Grant and Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Kristin Chenoweth and Len Cariou

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Barry Kleinbort, Len Cariou and Dale Badway

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Kristin Chenoweth and Maria Friedman

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Cynthia Nixon and Cole Escola

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Cole Escola and Dale Badway

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Cole Escola and Cynthia Nixon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Dale Badway and Cynthia Nixon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Brody Grant, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Will Keen and Maria Friedman

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Dale Badway, Will Keen and Maria Friedman

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Christine Pedi

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Brody Grant and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Brody Grant and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Dale Badway and Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Lionel Lerner and A.J. Shively

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Barry Kleinbort and Penny Fuller

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
A.J. Shively and Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Sarah Pidgeon and Marin Ireland

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Peter Filichia

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Dale Badway

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Phillip Boykin

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Victoria Imperioli and Michael Imperioli

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Wesley Taylor

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Amber Grey

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Amber Grey and Phillip Boykin

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Len Cariou and Heather Summerhayes

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Luca Thomas

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Tim Daly and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Tim Daly

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Emma Pfitzer Price

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Andre De Shields

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Andre De Shields

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Benjamin Pajak

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Casey Likes

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Marin Ireland

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Sarah Pidgeon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Tom Pecinka

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Chris Stack

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Phillip Johnson Richardson

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Cole Escola

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Phillip Johnson Richardson

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Michael Imperioli

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Brody Grant

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Inside and Backstage at the 78th Annual Theatre World Awards
Will Keen




