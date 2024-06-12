Review Roundup: TITANIC Sets Sail at Encores!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Titanic has sailed into New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out what the critics are saying!

The star-studded cast of Encores! Titanic includes Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin Anderson, Daniel Beeman, Brandon Contreras, Ali Ewoldt, Leslie Donna Flesner, Evan Harrington, Leah Horowitz, Amy Justman, Michael Maliakel, Timothy McDevitt, Grace Morgan, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts, Matthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.

Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: At first blush, Titanic might seem less ripe for either homage or re-exploration. Neither a cherished classic like Woods nor a spunky cult favorite like Mattress, this musical account of the great disaster of 1912—with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone—enjoyed a respectable run on Broadway back in the late 1990s, when the kind of pseudo-operatic pomp that had made The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables hits in the previous decade was still being mistaken for depth by many theatergoers. Titanic is certainly not unmarked by the self-seriousness and bombast its subject matter would seem to invite. But for those who missed its stint in Times Square, and haven’t spent much time with its score since (I’m guilty on both counts, I’ll admit), this new staging—which teams a sprawling, starry cast with a 30-piece orchestra—will prove nothing short of a revelation.

Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: “In ev’ry age mankind attempts to fabricate great works at once magnificent, and impossible,” goes the opening lyric of the prologue. Which, in itself, serves as something of an epitaph for not only the RMS Titanic, but for the Yeston-Stone musical extravaganza. The opportunity to hear this score in full throttle is not to be overlooked.



