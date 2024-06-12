102 Student Nominees Announced for the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway League Foundation has just announced the 102 nominees who will be arriving to New York City for the 15th annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony as they compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other top honors and scholarships. Acclaimed EMMY®, two-time TONY®, and five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban will host the ceremony taking place on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Minskoff Theatre.

The Jimmy Awards congratulates the recipients of the 2024 INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD, which is given to teachers who have been nominated by their students and chosen by a selection committee of Broadway League members as recognition of their roles in providing valuable guidance and encouragement for their students who excelled during last year’s Jimmy Awards. Presented in memory of Luigi Caiola, this year’s recipients are Jacqueline McLean, Le Roy Jr. Sr. High School (Rochester, NY) and Paul Fillingim, Ronald Reagan High School (San Antonio, TX).

The 2024 Jimmy Awards Student Reporter Initiative with support from Broadway News will welcome two student reporters to NYC. Nicole Scimeca from Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (Chicago, IL) and Richard “Ricky” Ragazzo from the Tommy Tune Awards (Houston, TX) are aspiring journalists who were selected following a nationwide submissions process and will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media from The Minskoff Theatre on June 24th, providing fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance. Nicole and Ricky will also conduct exclusive interviews with the 2024 Best Actor and Best Actress winners following the awards ceremony. As part of the experience, they will be granted a special visit to the WABC studios to observe the behind-the-scenes production of an upcoming news segment.

The creative team of the 15th annual Jimmy Awards includes Director Van Kaplan, Music Supervisor Geoffrey Ko, Choreographer Kiesha Lalama, and Feature Group Director/Choreographer Luis Salgado.

The 2024 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30pm (Eastern) on Monday, June 24th via the Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube channels. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 27th.

Apples and Oranges Arts is the streaming and video production partner of the Jimmy Awards. The official media partner of the Jimmy Awards is WABC-TV.

American Sign Language interpretation will be provided during the Jimmy Awards. For those interested in ASL interpretation, they can watch a live interpreter via an alternate YouTube stream. Live closed captions will be available through the "CC" feature on the primary YouTube stream. Additionally, closed captions are available for Facebook via an alternate link. Accessibility services secured by Invest in Access. Links will be available closer to the ceremony.



The 2024 Jimmy Awards Nominees:

Jack Anderson

Jazhel Arostegui

Meera Ayyar

Jackson A. Baker

Isaiah Baston

Hailey Brown

Lucas Brown

Mia Cabrera-davila

Fabiola Caraballo Quijada

Greta Cardoza

Savannah Carrasco

Damson Chola Jr.

Gus Cook

Daniel Cormie

Mackenzie Crawford

Braeden Davis

Emma Cate Davis

Abby Degregory

Peter Dessert

Katiclaire Dobbins

Alyssa Dorsey

Catherine Dosier

Jennifer Duarte Castillo

George Eastman

Connor Egloff

Alex Fluker

Samara Follette

Anderson Franco

Alyssa Freeze

Ashlee Fucarino

Dawson Fullingim

Lainey Gaston

Tori Gill

Allie Gomez

Ava Greenberg

Presley Harrington

Mitchell Henderson

Connor Hesch

Lillian Hochman

Alana Hogan

Emma Hopf

Jamias Hughes

Leah Hughes

Lance Jacobson

Gabi Karl

Spencer Kearns

Caleb Kezeor

Will Kinsella

Sydney Korpusik

Cameron Krauss

Conor Kruger

Mauricio Lara

Will Leavitt

Nori Kai Little

Rylan Lowe

Kruz Maldonado

Luke Martin

Victoria Martinez

Eliran Masti

Venice Ella Mayor

Kyle Mcfalls

Elliana Mckean

Bella Mckivigan

Max Mishler

Ava Moak

Kate Morton

Marie Munoz

Jayden Murphy

Logan O'donnell

Ivy O'neal

Nora Palermo

Derek Penner

Max Antonio Perez

Aden Pettet

Hayden Poe

Samia Posadas

Noah Rass

Jazmin Rhodes

Theo Rickert

Mia Rivera

Rachel Rogstad

Sebastian Rosa

Sophie Rose

Lindsey Ross

Ian Royse

Dylan Saavedra

Kai Sachon

Breton Sego

Gretchen Shope

Marley Sol

Sage Sorenson

George Spiegel

Christian Strong

James Thibault

Nolan Travis

Robbie Troyan

Abby Tuchon

Jonah Uffelman

Ben Van Dijk

Caroline Vollmer

Gracia Wright

Norah Younger

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron