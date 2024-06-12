102 Student Nominees Announced for the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards will place on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Minskoff Theatre.
The Broadway League Foundation has just announced the 102 nominees who will be arriving to New York City for the 15th annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony as they compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other top honors and scholarships. Acclaimed EMMY®, two-time TONY®, and five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban will host the ceremony taking place on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Minskoff Theatre.
The Jimmy Awards congratulates the recipients of the 2024 INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD, which is given to teachers who have been nominated by their students and chosen by a selection committee of Broadway League members as recognition of their roles in providing valuable guidance and encouragement for their students who excelled during last year’s Jimmy Awards. Presented in memory of Luigi Caiola, this year’s recipients are Jacqueline McLean, Le Roy Jr. Sr. High School (Rochester, NY) and Paul Fillingim, Ronald Reagan High School (San Antonio, TX).
The 2024 Jimmy Awards Student Reporter Initiative with support from Broadway News will welcome two student reporters to NYC. Nicole Scimeca from Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (Chicago, IL) and Richard “Ricky” Ragazzo from the Tommy Tune Awards (Houston, TX) are aspiring journalists who were selected following a nationwide submissions process and will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media from The Minskoff Theatre on June 24th, providing fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance. Nicole and Ricky will also conduct exclusive interviews with the 2024 Best Actor and Best Actress winners following the awards ceremony. As part of the experience, they will be granted a special visit to the WABC studios to observe the behind-the-scenes production of an upcoming news segment.
The creative team of the 15th annual Jimmy Awards includes Director Van Kaplan, Music Supervisor Geoffrey Ko, Choreographer Kiesha Lalama, and Feature Group Director/Choreographer Luis Salgado.
The 2024 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30pm (Eastern) on Monday, June 24th via the Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube channels. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 27th.
Apples and Oranges Arts is the streaming and video production partner of the Jimmy Awards. The official media partner of the Jimmy Awards is WABC-TV.
American Sign Language interpretation will be provided during the Jimmy Awards. For those interested in ASL interpretation, they can watch a live interpreter via an alternate YouTube stream. Live closed captions will be available through the "CC" feature on the primary YouTube stream. Additionally, closed captions are available for Facebook via an alternate link. Accessibility services secured by Invest in Access. Links will be available closer to the ceremony.
Jack Anderson
Jazhel Arostegui
Meera Ayyar
Jackson A. Baker
Isaiah Baston
Hailey Brown
Lucas Brown
Mia Cabrera-davila
Fabiola Caraballo Quijada
Greta Cardoza
Savannah Carrasco
Damson Chola Jr.
Gus Cook
Daniel Cormie
Mackenzie Crawford
Braeden Davis
Emma Cate Davis
Abby Degregory
Peter Dessert
Katiclaire Dobbins
Alyssa Dorsey
Catherine Dosier
Jennifer Duarte Castillo
George Eastman
Connor Egloff
Alex Fluker
Samara Follette
Anderson Franco
Alyssa Freeze
Ashlee Fucarino
Dawson Fullingim
Lainey Gaston
Tori Gill
Allie Gomez
Ava Greenberg
Presley Harrington
Mitchell Henderson
Connor Hesch
Lillian Hochman
Alana Hogan
Emma Hopf
Jamias Hughes
Leah Hughes
Lance Jacobson
Gabi Karl
Spencer Kearns
Caleb Kezeor
Will Kinsella
Sydney Korpusik
Cameron Krauss
Conor Kruger
Mauricio Lara
Will Leavitt
Nori Kai Little
Rylan Lowe
Kruz Maldonado
Luke Martin
Victoria Martinez
Eliran Masti
Venice Ella Mayor
Kyle Mcfalls
Elliana Mckean
Bella Mckivigan
Max Mishler
Ava Moak
Kate Morton
Marie Munoz
Jayden Murphy
Logan O'donnell
Ivy O'neal
Nora Palermo
Derek Penner
Max Antonio Perez
Aden Pettet
Hayden Poe
Samia Posadas
Noah Rass
Jazmin Rhodes
Theo Rickert
Mia Rivera
Rachel Rogstad
Sebastian Rosa
Sophie Rose
Lindsey Ross
Ian Royse
Dylan Saavedra
Kai Sachon
Breton Sego
Gretchen Shope
Marley Sol
Sage Sorenson
George Spiegel
Christian Strong
James Thibault
Nolan Travis
Robbie Troyan
Abby Tuchon
Jonah Uffelman
Ben Van Dijk
Caroline Vollmer
Gracia Wright
Norah Younger
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
