Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 11, 2025

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/8/25

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/8/2025.. (more...)

SMASH Announces Final Broadway Performance

by Nicole Rosky

Smash is officially the first post-Tonys casualty of 2025. The Tony nominated new Broadway musical comedy will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, June 22, 2025 after 32 previews and 84 regular performances at the Imperial Theatre.

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined

by A.A. Cristi

Broadway's biggest night is always a celebration of talent, triumph, and tenacity, but on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet, fashion took center stage with a showstopping display of individuality, artistry, and unapologetic flair.

Ryo Kamibayashi Shares Backstage Secrets From PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Ryo Kamibayashi, currently appearing in Pirates! The Penzance Musical on Broadway, took us backstage at the Todd Haimes Theatre to share some of his favorite backstage moments, pre-show rituals, and more!. (more...)

Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas Will Lead MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas will be Broadway’s next Satine and Christian, respectively, in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway. They join alongside Wayne Brady as Harold Zidler and Taye Diggs as The Duke of Monroth.. (more...)

NY City Center Season Will Include Alex Timbers-Helmed BAT BOY; Billy Porter in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

by Nicole Rosky

A new season is coming at New York City Center! The 2025 – 2026 Season will be the first planned by newly appointed VP & Artistic Director, Musical Theater Jenny Gersten. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

Bernadette Peters Responds to Cole Escola's Tony Awards Tribute

by Michael Major

Bernadette Peters has responded to Cole Escola's tribute to her at the Tony Awards. The Oh, Mary! Tony-winner wore a gown inspired by Peters' 1999 dress, where she accepted the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Annie Get Your Gun.. (more...)

7.3M Viewers Tune In to Watch George Clooney in GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK

by Nicole Rosky

Over the weekend, just before the Tony Awards, CNN broadcast the penultimate performance of Good Night, and Good Luck from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre. According to Nielsen, 7.34 million viewers tuned in to watch the production across the cable network and streaming.. (more...)

by Michael Major

Cynthia Erivo had snacks ready for hungry Tony Award nominees and audience members during commercial breaks. A new video shows the Wicked star walking through the audience at Radio City with baskets of snacks.. ( more...

Michelle Williams Reveals She Wants To Do a Play on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Michelle Williams, currently appearing in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, is known for being a singer and has showcased her vocals in musicals, but her next project on Broadway might be a play!. (more...)

Video: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at Signature Theatre

by Michael Major

Watch a preview of Joe Iconis' The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical at Signature Theatre! It stars Eric William Morris, George Abud, Darlesia Cearcy, George Salazar, and more.. (more...)

