Michelle Williams Reveals She Wants To Do a Play on Broadway

Michelle Williams, currently appearing in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, is known for being a singer and has showcased her vocals in musicals, but her next project on Broadway might be a play!

When speaking with Parade at this weekend's Tony Awards, she revealed that she may not want to sing when she next graces the Broadway stage.

“I’m interested in doing a play,” she said. While she doesn’t have a particular play in mind, she mentioned that she'd like to do “something new.”

Read the original story on Parade.

Michelle Williams is a Grammy Award–winning singer/songwriter, perhaps best known as a member of one of the most successful recording groups of all time, Destiny’s Child.

She has made notable appearances in theater productions, including her role as Roxie Hart on Broadway in Chicago, as well as taking over for the role of Erzulie in the revival of Once on This Island in 2018. She continues to work on new projects in music, acting, and advocacy.