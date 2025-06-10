Cynthia Erivo Threw Snacks Into the Tony Awards Audience During Commercial Breaks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You get a snack and you get a snack! Cynthia Erivo was the hostess with the mostest at Sunday's Tony Awards, with snacks ready for hungry nominees and audience members during commercial breaks. Oprah Daily has shared a video of the Wicked star walking through the audience at Radio City with baskets of snacks, before throwing them to viewers for a wider reach.

"[Cynthia Erivo] is hostess with the mostest," the social media post was captioned. "She sings! She acts! She keeps her audience fed during commercial breaks. Bring her back as the host, [Tony Awards]!"

The Erivo-hosted ceremony achieved an impressive 4.85 million viewers, marking the largest Tony Awards audience since 2019. Winners included Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd., Buena Vista Social Club, Purpose, Kara Young, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

The ceremony featured performances from the original cast of Hamilton, plus nominated shows: Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., along with a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Presenters during the Cynthia Erivo-hosted broadcast included Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, and Sarah Paulson. Additionally, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell was the show announcer.